Formula 1: Lawson ‘Shocked’ By Red Bull Demotion, Says ‘I Did Not See That Coming’

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) Liam Lawson has revealed he was 'shocked' upon learning he will be replaced by Yuki Tsunoda at Red Bull, from the Japanese Grand Prix onwards. Lawson, who had been given the seat alongside Max Verstappen after Sergio Perez's exit, was dropped following just two races into the new season, which saw him produce disappointing performances in Australia and China. He has now been sent back to Red Bull's junior team, Racing Bulls, in a swap with Japan's Tsunoda.

"It was definitely a shock, honestly. It's not something that I saw coming. The discussions we were having as well, I think, weren't really leaning in this direction, so it was definitely not something that I sort of expected,” said Lawson to Sky Sports.

Lawson raced alongside Tsunoda in the latter stages of 2024 after replacing Daniel Ricciardo at the then-named RB team, and his performances were enough to earn him a promotion to Red Bull as Verstappen's new teammate in 2025 following the exit of Sergio Perez.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner also spoke to Sky Sports on Wednesday and admitted that the team "were asking too much too soon" of Lawson.

"Of course, it's horrible because you're taking away someone's dreams and aspirations, but sometimes you've got to be cruel to be kind, and I think that in this instance, this is not the end for Liam. I was very clear with him, is that it's a sample of two races. I think that we've asked too much of you too soon," he said in the interaction.

"We have to accept, I think we were asking too much of him too soon. And so this is for him to, again, nurture that talent that we know that he has, back in the Racing Bulls seat, whilst giving Yuki the opportunity and looking to make use of the experience that he has," he said.