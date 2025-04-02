ICYMI: National AI Literacy Day Mobilizes Thousands Nationwide To Explore What Is AI?

Second annual day of action includes events from coast-to-coast, with more than 110 supporting organizations.

WASHINGTON, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- aiEDU: The AI Education Project, in partnership with the EDSAFE AI Alliance, Common Sense Media, and The Tech Interactive, hosted the second annual National AI Literacy Day last week, driving a wave of conversation, professional development and learning about AI across the country.

The day included:

Students enjoy National AI Literacy Day.

Panelists speak at a National AI Literacy Day event hosted by The Tech in San Jose, Calif.



Keynote events in Washington, D.C. and San Jose, California

86 official educational events across the country

More than 100 supporting organizations

Events and support in 15 states as well as Washington, D.C. A Capitol Hill briefing for legislative aides

This year's event served as a call to action with students, parents, teachers, and community members participating in interactive workshops, professional development sessions, and classroom activities, all focused on one essential question: "What is AI?"

"National AI Literacy Day is an important part of a growing national movement to promote AI readiness - and ensure that students, families, and educators are prepared to live, work, and thrive in an AI-powered world," said Alex Kotran, CEO and Founder of The AI Education Project (aiEDU) , who spoke at events in Washington, D.C. "National AI Literacy Day demonstrates the power of collective action to drive better understanding of AI and build AI literacy and AI readiness."

Added Erin Mote, CEO of Innovate EDU and the EDSAFE AI Alliance : "The power of this day is that any school and district can engage in this critical conversation and do it alongside a national movement. This movement works alongside state and local districts to ensure that AI education is accessible to all students, educators and families, regardless of their background, location, or socioeconomic status."

Throughout the day, participants accessed free, grade-level appropriate lesson plans and professional learning opportunities, both in-person and virtually. The event also featured two major in-person summits: one at The Tech Interactive in San Jose, CA, and one in Washington, D.C., alongside local gatherings in states and districts nationwide.

"New research from Common Sense Media shows that one in three children under eight use AI for learning," said Yvette Renteria, Chief Program Officer at Common Sense Media . "National AI Literacy Day is a timely reminder that our youngest learners are already engaging with AI in their daily lives-and how essential it is we equip all students with the knowledge and critical thinking skills they need to safely and responsibly engage with AI."

At The Tech Interactive's AI Literacy Summit, more than 700 local public school students and educators engaged in hands-on activities and immersive learning experiences, including tours of The Tech's new AI Sandbox and Dream Garden exhibits.

"AI is rapidly shaping our world, and the time is now to support the educators, parents, and community leaders teaching young learners how to navigate it," said Katrina Stevens, President and CEO of The Tech Interactive . "By fostering AI literacy, we empower the next generation of problem-solvers to engage with this technology thoughtfully and responsibly."

National AI Literacy Day is made possible thanks to generous support from Valhalla Foundation, Google, Booz Allen Hamilton, OpenAI, and Salesforce.

About National AI Literacy Day

National AI Literacy Day is a nationwide day of action dedicated to answering the question, "What is AI?" Organized by the EDSAFE AI Alliance, aiEDU, Common Sense Media, and The Tech Interactive, the event brings together educators, students, families, and communities to explore the fundamentals of AI and its impacts on society. Learn more at .

