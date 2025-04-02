Florida Poly President Joins Global Luminaries With European Academy Honor

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "It is a profound privilege to be selected as a correspondent academician of the Royal European Academy of Doctors," Stephenson said. "This acknowledgement is a testament to the remarkable progress we can make as an academic community. I look forward to engaging with colleagues from around the world and contributing to our shared mission of fostering excellence in our fields."

RAED was founded in 1914, and its primary goal is to research and disseminate knowledge in the health, social, human, experimental, and technological sciences. Among its global ranks of professional standouts are Nobel laureates, former heads of state, and tenured academics specializing in economics, law, medicine, philosophy, physical sciences, and engineering.

"I am pleased to welcome Dr. Stephenson to the Royal Society," said Dr. Alfredo Rocafort, president of RAED. "His pioneering work is expanding our understanding of the world and continues to drive innovation in both academic research and industry."

Stephenson's induction to the century-old institution underscores the global impact of his work and Florida Poly's growing prominence in the academic world.

This May, he will travel to Barcelona, Spain, for a formal inauguration ceremony, during which he will deliver an inaugural address about leadership in education.

"I've been fortunate to collaborate with talented teams at institutions that reinforce my passion for education and positive change," Stephenson said. "I believe that bold, forward-thinking leadership can transform the educational landscape and unlock limitless possibilities for our students. I'm excited to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible at Florida Poly."

Throughout Stephenson's distinguished career, he has sought to embrace and promote the importance of strong, thoughtful leadership in higher education. He has served as president and CEO of multiple higher education institutions and earlier in his career held higher education leadership positions such as vice president, dean of students, and program director.

In November 2024, Stephenson was awarded the Lifetime Leadership Award by Higher Education Innovation (HEI), a national group dedicated to advancing discovery and success in higher education. He also has received recognition for his leadership by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on College's (SACSCOC) Board of Trustees, and the University of Alabama College of Education, among others.

"Although I am appreciative of these recognitions, the accolades should shine squarely on the teams I have had the opportunity to build at numerous institutions," Stephenson said. "I believe in a 'we' rather than 'me' philosophy of leadership that makes the most impact."

