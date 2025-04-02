The Georgia Power Foundation Marks Milestone, Awards New Grants Through Workforce For Georgia Program

Funding for twenty-one new programs focused on ensuring Georgia has workforce needed for growing economy

ATLANTA, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Georgia Power Foundation announced today that it has reached a milestone, awarding over $2.25 million through 65 grants to support workforce development needs through educational programs across the state since 2020. The Georgia Power Foundation's Workforce for Georgia signature grant program, administered by The Georgia Foundation for Public Education, provides support to school districts that offer Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education (CTAE) through traditional high school programs or through College and Career Academies (CCA). The funds are used to begin or improve programs that help train students to meet the workforce needs of industries and businesses in the local and regional communities. These programs have reached over 10,000 students across Georgia since the program's inception.

"The Workforce for Georgia program addresses the economic growth needs in our state by investing in education and training for students and equipping them with skills needed for in-demand careers within their local communities," said Rita Breen, executive director of the Georgia Power Foundation. "By fostering a well-trained workforce, we are not only enhancing the quality of life for Georgia residents but also ensuring that our state remains competitive by providing a trained workforce for businesses across Georgia."

A program that was funded in the most recent round of workforce development funding is the GIVE Center West, a part of the Gwinnett County School System. The program, called GIVE RESET (Resilience Education Supporting Employment Training) and run by Alexandra Thomas, is a workforce development program to expand an existing Gwinnett County CTAE pathway in Engineering, coupled with resilience education for students who may benefit from social and emotional development to support their success in the program.

"We are still in the beginning stages of our program, but it has already provided life-changing experiences for our students. I am excited to see how it continues to grow and develop in the coming months," said GIVE Center instructor Alexandra Thomas.

The Georgia Power Foundation funds these programs through direct applications from qualified schools. Applicants may request up to $50,000, to be used over a 12-to-18-month period, to begin or expand their programs.

"Grant programs like Workforce for Georgia play a crucial role in addressing the unique needs of our local communities. These initiatives not only provide essential resources for educational and training programs but also foster significant partnerships that drive meaningful change. By working together, we are able to prepare the next generation and equip Georgia's workforce with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in an ever-evolving job market," said Barbara M. Wall, deputy superintendent for CTAE at the Georgia Department of Education.

Athens Community Career Academy/Clarke County – Biomanufacturing Pathway Implementation

Columbia County School District – Growing the CSRA Teacher Pipeline

Elbert County High School – Welding Coursework Opportunities for Future Community Workforce

Foothills Regional High School – Foothills Weld Ready and Manufacturing Associate training

Stephens County Schools – Program expansion for the Advanced Manufacturing Pathway

Atlanta College and Career Academy – Bridging the Gap: Equipping Students with Industry-Standard Cybersecurity Skills

Cherokee County School District – Engineering Drafting and Design for Woodstock High School

DeKalb County Schools – Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Project - A Partnership in Engineering and Welding

GIVE Center West – GIVE RESET (a CTAE/Credentialing for engineering pathways for alternative students)

Bulloch County Schools – Heavy Equipment Operations Pathway

Camden County Schools – Patient Care Technician Pathway Expansion

Thomas County Central High School – Promoting the Manufacturing Pipeline

Valdosta City Schools – To expand the Construction Program to include plumbing and electrical trades

Vidalia High School – Vidalia High School New Early Childhood Education Pathway

Cartersville City Schools – Engineering Industrial Electrical Dual Enrollment

Chattahoochee County High School – Expanding College & Career Opportunities for the Children of the Chattahoochee Valley (Cloud computing pathway expansion)

Houston College & Career Academy – Cybersecurity Pathway Addition

Northside High School – Enhancing Biotechnology Education for Community Advancement

Taylor County High School – The Viking Forge (Agriculture Mechanics pathway)

Twiggs County Public Schools – Twiggs Computer Science/Cybersecurity Pathway Union County College and Career Academy – Collision Repair Pathway

