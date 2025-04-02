Inventhelp Inventor Develops Portable Air Cooler Product (BEC-424)

PITTSBURGH, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and portable way to stay cool during outdoor sporting events and activities," said an inventor, from Houma, La., "so I invented the AIRE COOLER. My design would eliminate the need for external power sources, so it can be used at any place or time."

The patent-pending invention provides a portable air conditioner for use in remote outdoor locations. In doing so, it would direct cold air towards the user. As a result, it helps the user stay cool and comfortable during periods of hot weather. It also increases safety. The invention features a portable and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for sports fans, outdoor enthusiasts, beach vacationers, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BEC-424, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

