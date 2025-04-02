European Life Settlement Association Announces Date For The Secondary Life Markets Conference 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, UK, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The European Life Settlement Association (ELSA), the leading European industry group promoting and supporting the life settlement industry, has today announced the date for the 2025 edition of the Secondary Life Markets Conference (SLM 25).









After the success of hosting the event in Stockholm, Sweden in 2024, the leading European life settlement conference heads to the offices of EY in Zurich, Switzerland, on Monday, 15th September.

As with previous editions of the conference, SLM 25 will provide cutting-edge insights into the prevailing challenges and opportunities that lay in front of the asset managers, investors and service providers in the life settlement industry via a series of panel discussions and presentations by industry leaders from both sides of the Atlantic.

“We are delighted to be going to Zurich in September for the Secondary Life Markets Conference,” said Chris Wells, Executive Director at ELSA.

“The positive feedback we received from taking the event to Stockholm last year, coupled with the significant presence our market has in Zurich and Switzerland more broadly, naturally led us to select Switzerland's economic engine as the location for this year's event. The ELSA executive looks forward to seeing both returning attendees, and new ones, in Zurich in September.”

Alongside the announcement of the date and venue for SLM 25, ELSA is now taking suggestions for panel and presentation topics, and sponsorship opportunities are also available, so please contact Chris Wells at [email protected] for more information.

The event website will be live before the end of April, when the super early bird ticket price will also be available. Bookmark or visit to sign up to receive the ELSA newsletter, which includes conference updates, industry updates, and more.









About European Life Settlement Association

Founded in 2009, the European Life Settlement Association (ELSA) is dedicated to promoting transparency through the collaborative development of industry standards and by providing accurate, authoritative information to investors, regulators and the media. ELSA represents both European-based asset managers and service providers in the life settlement market, and non-European firms that have European clients in the life settlement space.



