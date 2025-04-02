Don’T Drop The Ball: Movember Urges Men To ‘Know Thy Nuts’ This Testicular Cancer Awareness Month

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Testicular Cancer Awareness Month is here, and Movember – the world's leading men's health charity – is asking men to get hands-on with their health during its annual '' campaign. The ballsy initiative is an important reminder that. It also highlights the importance, ease, and benefits of regularly checking in on the family jewels.

Despite its prevalence, too many Canadian young men remain in the dark about testicular cancer, with 74% of young men claiming not to know their age group is at risk. A 2024 Movember survey found that:



Most Canadian young men (75%) do not know that testicular cancer is the most common cancer in young men aged 15-40.

Only 22 per cent of Canadian young men feel very confident they'd be able to check their nuts/testicles for irregularities and shockingly, 1 in 4 Canadian young men shared they've never checked their pair.

While 70 per cent of Canadian young men say they would make a doctor's appointment if they noticed something abnormal with their nuts/testicles, only 24 per cent say they would share it with their partner and even less (18%) would share it with a family member they trust. Nearly 1 in 4 (23%) of Canadian young men would not visit a doctor unless their nuts/testicles were in extreme pain, with a staggering 35% saying they wouldn't be due to embarrassment.

The reality? Since 2020, approximately 75,000 new testicular cancer cases have been reported worldwide each year, with more than 11,000 men dying from the disease annually. Yet, when caught early, the disease is highly treatable.

It's Time to Get Hands-On with Your Health

The good news? Checking yourself is quick and easy. Movember's cheeky 'Know Thy Nuts ' Guide shows men exactly how to check their pair, what's normal, and what to do if something feels off .









"Testicular Cancer Awareness Month is about taking control of your health. The simplest action that young men can take is to get to know their nuts. That way, if they notice any changes over time, they can get it checked by a doctor. When caught early, testicular cancer is highly treatable," said Professor Simon Rice, Global Director of the Movember Institute of Men's Health .

The Movember survey found that 84% of men who visited its 'Know Thy Nuts' site felt confident in knowing how to perform self-checks afterwards – a simple step that could save lives.

Raising Awareness, Funding Research, and Changing Outcomes

Since 2008, Movember has invested nearly AUD $640 into biomedical research projects focused on prostate cancer and testicular cancer. As one of the largest NGOs investing in testicular cancer research and programs, Movember has funded over 25 testicular cancer projects worldwide .

By working alongside leading cancer researchers and men with lived experience , Movember is driving progress to improve detection, treatment, and outcomes for those diagnosed.

This April, don't drop the ball . Take a few minutes to check your pair, learn what's normal for you, and encourage other guys to do the same. Visit movember.com/KnowThyNuts and help spread the word.

For those navigating a testicular cancer diagnosis, Movember's Nuts & Bolts hub – co-designed with survivors – offers support, advice, and community.

Survey Methodology

This study was fielded by Dynata who surveyed a total of 4,000 young males aged as young as 16 years old and up to 40 years across 4 different markets – Australia, Canada, UK and the USA – from 23rd February 2024, through to 4th March 2024.

The survey results were collected based upon 1,000 Nat Rep Males, across each market.

About Movember:

Twenty-two years ago, a bristly idea was born in Australia, igniting a movement that would transcend borders and change the face of men's health forever. The movement, known as Movember, united people from all walks of life, sparking important conversations, raising vital funds, and shattering the silence surrounding men's health issues.

Since 2003, Movember has challenged the status quo, shaken up men's health research, and transformed the way health services reach and support men – taking on prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health, and suicide prevention with unwavering determination.

Movember has raised over AUD 1.7 billion for men's health, thanks to their passionate community. These critical funds have delivered more than 1,300 men's health projects around the world, funding some of the largest prostate cancer registries based on the real-life experiences of hundreds of thousands of men. Since taking on mental health and suicide prevention in 2006, Movember has emphasised the importance of better social connections, early recognition of poor mental health, and how clinicians can better respond to men in distress. They want to ensure that more men know what to do when mental health issues appear and that their supporters are better prepared to step in when needed.

Movember will continue championing new research, cutting-edge treatments, and healthy behaviours. They will also continue advocating for inclusive, gender-responsive healthcare systems that are tailored to the unique needs of men, women, and gender-diverse people from a range of cultural backgrounds. In doing so, they hope to forge a future where barriers to healthy living are overcome, stigmas are removed, and everyone has an equal opportunity to live a long, healthy life. By improving men's health, Movember aims to have a profoundly positive impact on women, families, and society. To learn more, please visit .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

