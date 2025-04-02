Paris Blockchain Week 2025 Set To Unite Global Leaders For Europe's Flagship Blockchain Gathering

PARIS, FRANCE, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Paris Blockchain Week (PBW ), Europe's flagship blockchain event, returns to the iconic Carrousel du Louvre from April 8–10 with its most ambitious edition to date. More than 10,000 delegates from across the globe will gather in the French capital to hear from over 400 speakers , including industry heavyweights such as Adam Back, Co-Founder and CEO of Blockstream, Charles Hoskinson, Founder of Input Output, and Monica Long, President of Ripple. They will address topics ranging from open finance to regulatory frameworks like MiCA, while other keynote speakers will explore CBDCs and enterprise Web3 adoption.This year's edition promises a dynamic mix of thought leadership content, the latest innovations, and high-impact networking opportunities. Among the week's highlights is Bitcoin Investors Day, set for April 9, which brings together institutional investors and financial innovators to explore Bitcoin's evolving role in global finance. Featured speakers include Yves Choueifaty of TOBAM, Anthony Scaramucci of Skybridge, and Jean-Marie Mognetti of CoinShares, who will reflect on Bitcoin's origin story and its maturation into a key institutional asset. Panels will examine institutional trading strategies, the rise of financial instruments such as ETFs and derivatives, and real-world case studies demonstrating how Bitcoin is being integrated into the European financial ecosystem.PBW will also host AgentX on April 10, the first major event dedicated to decentralised AI agents. This full-day experience will feature expert discussions with Chris Donovan from the NEAR Foundation, Leslie Cheung from Crypto, Jan Camenisch from the DFINITY Foundation, Logan Golema from The Open Source AI Foundation, and more - showcasing how autonomous agents are reshaping industries from finance to logistics. Dozens of projects will also be presented, providing practical insight into one of the fastest-evolving frontiers of technology.On April 8, the conference will spotlight two of the most transformative trends in the space. RWA will explore the tokenization of real-world assets, highlighting how on-chain infrastructure is modernising traditional finance. DePIN Central, also taking place during the day, will focus on the rise of Decentralised Physical Infrastructure Networks, connecting builders and investors driving forward a new era of user-owned networks. That evening, PBW will host an exclusive VIP dinner under the glass Pyramide du Louvre, offering a refined setting for top-tier networking and deal-making.Startups will once again take centre stage on day three, with the Start in Block competition showcasing high-potential ventures working across Web3 battling for a share of $10m+ in prizes. 400+ investors will have access to 100 pre-screened startup decks featuring the latest Web3 innovations.Other highlights at PBW 2025 include the PBW Hackathon kickoff weekend, taking place April 5–6, and to cap off the week's activity in true Parisian style, the Official After Party will be held at the legendary La Machine Du Moulin Rouge, delivering a lively and unforgettable finale to a week of innovation and insight.PBW 2025 is designed to reflect the most important conversations and innovations shaping the digital economy today. With topics ranging from open finance and regulation to enterprise adoption, real-world asset integration, and decentralised infrastructure, this year's full agenda is available atAbout Paris Blockchain WeekParis Blockchain Week 2025, April 8-10, at the Carrousel du Louvre, stands as Europe's premier blockchain and web3 event, uniting the world's leading thought leaders, innovators, and industry drivers. Dedicated to fostering unparalleled innovation, collaboration, and knowledge sharing, PBW serves as the definitive platform for professionals shaping the future of blockchain and Web3 technologies.The 6th edition of this prestigious event is set to feature over 400 speakers, including prominent figures such as: Charles Hoskinson, CEO and Founder of Input | Output, Adam Back, Co-Founder & CEO of Blockstream, David Ripley, Co-CEO of Kraken, Eric Anziani, President & COO of Crypto, Clara Chappaz, Minister Delegate for Artificial Intelligence & Digital Affairs of Government of France, Caroline Butler, Global Head of Digital Assets of BNY, Silvio Micali, Blockchain Founder and Turing Award Winner, Anthony Scaramucci, Founder and Managing Partner of SkyBridge, Monica Long, President of Ripple, Kristen Nachtman, Vice President of Digital Assets of Goldman Sachs, Eric Demuth, CEO & Co-Founder of Bitpanda, Zack Chestnut, Global Head of Business Development at Kinexys Digital Payment & Liink from JP Morgan.In its 5th edition, PBW hosted over 9,500 attendees and featured 420+ speakers, including notable personalities such as; Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder and CEO of Circle; Tim Draper, Founder of Draper Associates; and Marina Ferrari, French Secretary of State for Digital Affairs.Join us to experience the transformative impact of blockchain technology across various sectors and connect with the visionaries driving the next wave of innovation.For more information, please visit

