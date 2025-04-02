Kirloskar Gets Rs 270 Crore Order To Develop Engines For Indian Navy Ships

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) The Indian Navy signed a Rs 270 crore contract with Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited on Wednesday for the design and development of 6MW medium speed marine diesel engines in a significant step to enhance the country's self-reliance in defence production.

Most of the diesel engines of higher capacity were being imported from foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) till date. This project will start the process in achieving self-reliance in marine engine development in the country, the Defence Ministry said.

The signing took place in the presence of Secretary, Defence Production, Sanjeev Kumar and Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, at South Block in the national capital.

The prototype diesel engine with indigenous content of over 50 per cent will be developed at a cost of Rs 270 crore, with 70 per cent funding from the government. The order also includes the development of the detailed design for 3-10 MW diesel engines. The engines will be used for main propulsion and power generation on ships of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard.

The project sanction order under Make-I category for the design and development of the 6MW medium speed marine diesel engine is a significant step in the ongoing efforts of the government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to indigenise critical technologies and achieve Aatmanirbharta in defence, according to an official statement.

"It will further strengthen indigenous capabilities, save foreign exchange and reduce dependence on foreign OEMs. It will act as a catalyst for the development of a defence industrial ecosystem in the country," the statement added.

Meanwhile, India has recorded its highest-ever growth in the production of defence hardware valued at Rs 1,27,434 crore in FY 2023-24. This represents a staggering 174 per cent increase from Rs 46,429 crore in 2014-15. The Defence Ministry has set an ambitious target of reaching the Rs 3 lakh crore mark in military hardware by 2029 as part of the goal towards self-reliance.