Sustainability Certification Market Worth $4.25 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The sustainability certification market is expected to reach USD 4.25 billion by 2030 from USD 3.10 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.5%, from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by MarketsandMarketsTM. The sustainability certification market is growing, fueled by innovations in digital verification technologies and increasing use of AI-based analytics in certification. Energy & emissions management, infrastructure, and mobility & transportation industries are using certifications to ensure environmental compliance prior to the start of production.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 3.10 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 4.25 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% Market Size Available for 2020–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Climate Impact, Material Sustainability, Energy & Emissions Management and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Ensuring credibility and avoiding greenwashing accusations Key Market Opportunities Advancements in green energy and carbon markets Key Market Drivers Rising consumer awareness and demand for sustainable products

Growing demand for emission-free processes compels organizations to engage in sustainability initiatives to reduce emissions. It is a vast business opportunity as companies opt for audited certification in renewable energy programs, greenhouse gas and carbon management, electric vehicle battery compliance, green building standards, and circular economy initiatives like sustainable packaging and recycling. Blockchain traceability, simplified audits through AI, and IoT monitoring are revolutionizing the certification process by making reports on emissions more transparent, simplifying lifecycle analysis of green building products, and ensuring compliance with waste legislation. Use of automatic data analysis software helps companies monitor sustainability performance, improve certification accuracy, and promote good practices in sustainable sourcing.

Industrial segment to account for the largest market share in vertical segment during the forecast period.

The industrial segment expected to hold the largest market share in the vertical segment of the sustainability certification market. The increasing requirement to minimize carbon footprints and maintain environmental norms is driving demand for certification solutions in various manufacturing, energy, and construction industries. These certifications provide assurance of compliance with environmental norms in industries like manufacturing, energy, and construction. Digital platforms and AI-powered tools are streamlining certification processes by automating audits, tracking emissions, and verifying sustainability claims. Blockchain technology is improving transparency by securely recording certification data and supply chain compliance. Companies like SGS SA (Switzerland) and Bureau Veritas (France) are expanding their offerings with AI-driven compliance solutions and reporting tools. The need for net-zero goals and circular economy operations is accelerating the adoption of sustainability certifications.

Supply chain sustainability to grow at the highest CAGR in sustainability certification market during the forecast period.

The supply chain sustainability is likely to register the highest CAGR in the sustainability certification market because of increasing demand for ethical sourcing, reduction of carbon footprint, and responsible production. Sustainability certifications are used by companies to evaluate the practices of suppliers, track environmental performance, and check for compliance with regulations within the supply chain from raw material sourcing to distribution. In the past, self-reporting and manual verification were dominant, but they lacked in meeting real-time sustainability standards. Online certification platforms have enhanced the accuracy of tracking significantly by allowing the automatic collection of data and mitigating compliance risk. Companies typically employ AI and blockchain technology together to amplify supply chain transparency, identify anomalies, and boost accountability. Increasing customer demands, increased environmental legislation, and company sustainability initiatives compel business firms to invest more in certified sustainable supply chains.

Asia Pacific to account for largest market share during forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the sustainability certification industry due to industrialization, economic growth, and rising environmental regulations in major countries like China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia. Governments and companies are shifting focus toward lowering carbon emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and sustainable sourcing across industries, making sustainability certifications mainstream. The leadership of the region is propelled by stringent regulatory systems, increasing consumer consciousness, and business undertakings to be sustainable. Asia Pacific has numerous manufacturing and energy-intensive sectors, and demand for energy and emission management certifications, resource efficiency, and supply chain transparency is high. Government-led initiatives like China's "Dual Carbon Goals" and India's "Perform, Achieve, and Trade" scheme also promote businesses to pursue sustainability standards. South Korea and Japan, among other countries, are heavily investing in green technology, and consequently, there is a heightened demand for certifications that confirm claims about environmental protection. Moreover, global certification bodies and organizations are enhancing their coverage in the market, facilitating expansion in the market. The expansion of smart manufacturing and tracking systems equally drives certification uptake, setting Asia Pacific up for continued expansion in the market.

The report profiles key players in sustainability certification companies such as Société Générale de Surveillance SA (SGS SA) (Switzerland), UL LLC (US), TUV SUD (Germany), TUV Rheinland (Germany), Bureau Veritas (France), DEKRA (Germany), Intertek Group plc (UK), DNV GL (Norway), Element Materials Technology (UK), and LRQA Group Limited (UK). These players have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as service launches, expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, accreditations, and recognitions.

