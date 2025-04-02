G-SHOCK Introduces The Bright Metallic Dial Collection - A Bold, Translucent Take On The Iconic 2100 Series
Emphasizing the dials as the true stars of the collection, the bezel and band are crafted from clear translucent resin. This playful design complements the vibrant dial colors without overpowering them, allowing the timepieces to exude a light and breezy aesthetic. The see-through design also provides a captivating glimpse of the inner case, creating a relaxed yet refined look that shines effortlessly in natural sunlight.
With the Bright Metallic Dial Collection, G-SHOCK continues to redefine style, blending innovation, elegance, and a touch of playfulness to create timepieces that are as fashionable as they are functional.
The new timepiece comes equipped with the following features:
-
Shock-resistant structure
200 Meter water resistance
Hand shift feature
1/100-second stopwatch
Countdown timer
5 daily alarms
Double LED light (Super Illuminator)
The GA2100BM-7A2 , GA2100BM-7A5 , and GA2100BM-7A8 will retail for $130 and be available for purchase on April 2nd at select retailers, gshock, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit href="" rel="nofollow" casio/u .
About G-SHOCK
CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up."
