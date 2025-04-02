Endurance Continues Its Momentum As One Of The Midwest's Fastest-Growing Companies

The annual Inc. Regionals: Midwest list represents the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the Midwest, which includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals offer a unique look at the most successful companies within the Midwest economy's most dynamic segment – its independent private businesses.

"Reaching a decade of recognition from Inc. reflects both our team's dedication and the trust our customers place in us," said Justin C. Thomas, Chief Executive Officer at Endurance. "We've built our business by listening to drivers and delivering auto protection plans they can count on. As we continue to grow, our focus remains on making vehicle ownership easier, more affordable, and stress-free."

Endurance secured No. 77 out of 139 businesses, which showed a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Midwest. Between 2021 and 2023, these private companies had a median growth rate of 86 percent; by 2023, they also added 7,977 jobs and $13.2 billion to the region's economy.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country," said Bonny Ghosh, Editorial Director at Inc.

See the full 2025 Inc. Regionals rankings and this year's honorees at .

About Endurance Warranty Services

Endurance is a trusted leader in the auto protection industry, offering comprehensive plans that shield drivers from the high costs of parts and labor when an unexpected breakdown occurs. Recommended by ASE-certified mechanics and highly rated on consumer advocate websites, Endurance has paid hundreds of millions in claims since 2012, helping customers save on the cost of vehicle repairs and Empowering Confidence for the Road AheadTM.

Through its partnership with RepairPal , Endurance gives drivers access to a nationwide network of over 3,900 certified repair shops and dealerships. This allows vehicle owners to choose their preferred mechanic or easily find a trusted repair facility nearby.

Endurance Warranty Services operates corporate headquarters in Northbrook, Ill. For more information, visit .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

