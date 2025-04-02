Philadelphia Summit To Premiere New Documentary On Southeast PA Careers And Support Providers In Enhancing Local Youth Summer Job Programs

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The series will also be showcased at the upcoming Roads to Careers: Southeast PA Summit on April 15 at the Free Library of Philadelphia, where providers from the city's youth workforce system, Career Connected Learning PHL (C2L-PHL), will gather for dynamic workshops designed to enhance summer job programs for local youth. This multifaceted event, which combines engaging media content with practical workforce development strategies, aims to reshape existing industries, jumpstart career trajectories, and challenge outdated notions of what's possible in Southeast Pennsylvania. "Paths Across Southeast Pennsylvania" follows the journey of three local young adults, as they take a road trip across Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties to learn about career opportunities in the region. Along the way, they shine a spotlight on five in-demand industries that are helping to shape the state's future: education, health and life sciences, infrastructure, energy, and manufacturing.

Throughout their journey, the three "roadtrippers"-Luis Sanchez Velasco, Jaden Scheib, and Christiana Jemiri-met and interviewed 10 local professionals working in careers closely aligned to their interests.

For Luis, who is from Norristown, PA, interviews with Mann Elementary's assistant principal Arnold Ford and Coded by Kids' CEO Danae Mobley helped crystallize his passion for education. Philadelphia native Jaden visited the Eurofins Medical Device Testing laboratory in Lancaster, where director of microbiology Elizabeth Sydnor exemplified how her interests in STEM and pharmaceuticals could be combined into one fulfilling career. And roadtripper Christiana-another Philly local-was able to connect with government workers from Delaware County and the City of Philadelphia, to learn how she could apply her environmental studies degree to help Pennsylvania build more sustainable infrastructure.

"For young people across Southeast Pennsylvania, this series will show them that they can grow, learn, explore, and ultimately build a fulfilling life and career-right here, in their own backyards," said Roadtrip Nation's co-founder and president Mike Marriner. "Our mission is to empower everyone to define their own road in life, and by spotlighting accessible, in-demand local career opportunities, we hope to do just that for Southeast Pennsylvanians."

"At Philadelphia Works, we strive to connect our city's talent with rewarding career opportunities that strengthen our local economy. The SEPA Roadtrip initiative brilliantly showcases the diverse career pathways available in Southeast Pennsylvania," said Patrick Clancy, president and CEO of Philadelphia Works. "This documentary will inspire young residents by highlighting accessible career options through the stories of local professionals. We're excited to support this initiative and the positive impact it will bring to our community."

A "Paths Across Southeast Pennsylvania" documentary screening and panel conversation will take place as part of the City's Roads to Careers: Southeast PA Summit on April 15 at the Parkway Central Library in Philadelphia. Hosted by Philadelphia Works and Career Connected Learning PHL. Roadtrip Nation, will hold the 2:30 p.m. timeslot to screen the series and facilitate a discussion with roadtrippers from the film.

To learn more and watch episodes of "Paths Across Southeast Pennsylvania" online visit rtn/se-penn .

Roads to Careers: Southeast PA Summit in Philadelphia, on April 15.

About C2L-PHL

Career Connected Learning Philadelphia, or C2L-PHL, is an initiative created by the City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia Works, and the School District of Philadelphia pursuant to a collective desire to create a more robust, efficient and youth focused work-based learning experience model. The program is based on the idea that the best way for youth to build the skills essential for a successful career is through direct, hands-on experience connected to rigorous classroom learning and reflection. C2L activities are offered along a continuum: Awareness, Preparation, and Launch. The program, which includes professional development for youth, skill development and hands on opportunities, is designed to fulfill the alternative pathway to graduation requirements as outlined in Act 158. For more information, visit

About Roadtrip Nation

Roadtrip Nation humanizes career exploration through story and empowers individuals to connect their interests to fulfilling lives and careers. Through its award-winning public television series, New York Times bestselling book "Roadmap," and educational programs and tools that provide visibility and insights into career possibilities and pathways, Roadtrip Nation gives people from all backgrounds confidence and belief in their ability to persist through challenges and define success for themselves. Roadtrip Nation, a part of Strada Collaborative, has been showcased at the United Nations Social Innovation Summit, Clinton Global Initiative, NBC Education Nation, TEDx, Talks at Google, SXSW, and the Harvard Social Enterprise Forum. For more information, visit roadtripnation.

About Philadelphia Works

Philadelphia Works is the city's Workforce Development Board, investing in solutions and services to grow Philadelphia's economy by connecting employers to workforce talent and career seekers to jobs. We influence the public policies that support economic growth and optimize funding and resources to invest in regional solutions to build a skilled and thriving workforce. For more information about our dedicated board members and staff, workforce research, labor market data, services, and initiatives, and to view success stories, please visit philaworks.

