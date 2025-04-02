HTX Crypto Gem Hunt Report #4: Amplifying Wealth Potential - HTX, A Core Hub For Early-Stage Gems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Q1 2025 draws to a close, the crypto market is experiencing a dynamic "segmented bull market", where various sectors are taking turns in the spotlight. Technological innovations and vibrant community engagement are driving ecosystem activity, with sectors like meme coins, Layer 1 blockchains, and AI + social platforms leading the charge. HTX, in its commitment to identifying and listing high-potential crypto assets, has recently launched the fourth phase of its popular Crypto Gem Hunt program, featuring seven carefully selected projects from diverse emerging sectors. This initiative underscores HTX's dedication to becoming a premier platform for "quality assets and wealth creation."









Crypto Gem Hunt #4: A Curated Selection from Emerging Sectors

This report emphasizes projects demonstrating significant technological advancements and robust community engagement, focusing on public chain infrastructure, Meme culture, AI + Social integration, and hardware acceleration.



MUBARAK (Meme Coin): Inspired by Arab cultural themes, MUBARAK, also known as "White Cloth," is a community-managed project on the BSC network. Following its listing on HTX, MUBARAK surged 66% from $0.1, fueled by Binance Chain's popularity and strong community momentum.



XION (Public Chain) : A Layer 1 blockchain optimized for consumer applications, XION delivers a seamless user experience through its innovative Chain Abstraction infrastructure. In its initial week post-launch, XION achieved a 116% increase and garnered over $1 billion in capital support, with an accelerator program driving significant ecosystem expansion.



KAITO (AI + Social) : Leveraging AI, this crypto information distribution platform is constructing an interoperable InfoFi layer, creating a new "attention economy" that connects creators, users, and brands. Real-time data and semantic analysis facilitate informed investor decisions, resulting in a 99% increase following its launch on HTX.



SOLAYER (Hardware Accelerator) : Leading with a 153% increase, SOLAYER demonstrates the impact of technological innovation on Solana ecosystem expansion, attracting substantial institutional capital. Solayer is developing infiniSVM, a hardware-accelerated SVM designed to infinitely scale Solana, utilizing a multi-execution cluster architecture connected via SDN and RDMA and achieving 100 Gbps with atomic state integrity.

BERA (Public Chain) : Berachain, a high-performance EVM public chain, operates on a Proof of Liquidity consensus (PoL) mechanism. This innovative approach coordinates network incentives. The governance token BGT saw a nearly 95% increase post-launch, with an ecosystem incentive plan mobilizing billions in liquidity, establishing Berachain as a key player in the public chain space.









Furthermore, established meme coins have also performed well. MEW (CAT IN DOGS WORLD), a standout token, doubled in price, driven by strong community consensus and sustained liquidity growth.PEPE, an OG-level Meme coin on the Ethereum network, inspired by the Pepe the Frog internet meme, also saw a substantial 77% increase.

HTX's Competitive Edge: Key Features for Wealth Growth

In the fast-paced crypto market, securing promising assets early is crucial for investor success. To empower investors, HTX offers access to promising assets through its "Crypto Gem Hunt" program, providing "easy-access, high-potential" picks based on expert market trend analysis and a rigorous selection process.



Unmatched Price Discovery : HTX offers early access to high-growth assets, exemplified by MEW in phase four, where users could acquire the token at a $0.0016 floor.



Strategic Sector Selection : HTX prioritizes listing leading projects in trending sectors like AI-related meme coins and Layer 1 blockchains, providing users with a significant first-mover advantage.

Secure Trading Environment: HTX ensures user asset safety through robust risk control measures and Merkle Tree-based Proof of Reserves, consistently maintained above 100%, enabling them to confidently capitalize on market opportunities.

HTX remains dedicated to identifying and listing high-potential assets in their early stages. As emerging sectors like AI, DePIN, and RWA continue to evolve, the HTX Crypto Gem Hunt program will further refine its asset selection strategy. HTX is committed to listing high-potential assets, supported by comprehensive analysis and detailed market evaluations, to provide users with early access to future industry-leading projects at minimal cost. Follow the HTX Crypto Gem Hunt program to turn market insights into wealth!

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

