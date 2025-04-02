Bay Club Expands Pacific Northwest Presence With Acquisition Of Harbor Square Athletic Club In Greater Seattle Area

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bay Club Company ("Bay Club") has announced the strategic acquisition of Harbor Square Athletic Club , a premier fitness, tennis, and swim club located just north of Seattle in Edmonds, Washington. This is Bay Club's third acquisition in the Pacific Northwest since 2023, marking another significant milestone in the company's ambitious growth trajectory. This acquisition further strengthens Bay Club's Pacific Northwest Campus, following the successful integrations of PRO Club Bellevue and PRO Club Seattle, and underscores the company's unique community-driven approach to active lifestyle offerings.

A short drive north from Bay Club's Seattle flagship locations, PRO Club Bellevue and PRO Club Seattle, Harbor Square Athletic Club features a diverse offering of premium fitness equipment, indoor and outdoor racquet courts that engage active tennis and pickleball communities, basketball, an indoor swimming pool, group fitness classes, and dedicated spaces for yoga and Pilates. Situated near downtown Edmonds and the scenic Puget Sound, Harbor Square enhances the Bay Club's ability to serve and connect with the greater Seattle community.

“Designed to cater to both individuals and families, acquiring Harbor Square Athletic Club was a natural fit for Bay Club's continued growth plans,” said Victor Woo, EVP of New Business Development at The Bay Club Company.“Integrating Harbor Square into our Pacific Northwest Campus reinforces our campus-driven model, which creates spaces where people connect, grow, and thrive together.”

With its Pacific Northwest Region now featuring four clubs, the company continues to strategically expand its presence across the West Coast, building 12 interconnected regional campuses that redefine the sports, outdoor recreation, and active lifestyle experience. Bay Club is on track to exceed 50 clubs and over 200,000 members by the end of 2025. This growth is fueled by the company's commitment to community and their three-pronged playbook: establishing regional campuses, filling them with exceptional sports, family, fitness, and hospitality amenities, and evolving their groundbreaking Shared Membership model. This innovative approach recognizes that“family” extends beyond traditional boundaries, encompassing friends, neighbors, and colleagues, and allows up to eight people on one membership. Bay Club's technology-enhanced Shared Membership model empowers members to curate their communities, fostering a sense of belonging and connection.

“We're not just growing-we're creating new ways for our community to connect,” Woo added.“With enhancements to our Shared Membership, like member matchmaking programs and technology-driven community platforms, we're making it easier than ever for members to build meaningful connections and share experiences.”

Bay Club's expansion continues to shape the future of the industry, offering members unparalleled access to regional campuses that foster engagement, well-being, and shared experiences. As the company eyes new markets in the mountain and desert regions, its focus remains on delivering vibrant, connected communities that go beyond traditional fitness clubs.

For more information about The Bay Club Company and updates on future acquisitions, visit .

ABOUT BAY CLUB

With a robust and growing portfolio of clubs spanning from San Diego to the Pacific Northwest, The Bay Club Company is a leader in the sports, outdoor recreation, and active lifestyle space and strives to deliver fitness, sports, family, and hospitality experiences across the West Coast.

Through its innovative Shared Membership concept, Bay Club recognizes that "family" encompasses diverse connections beyond traditional boundaries. Members curate memberships that reflect their unique networks of friends, neighbors, coworkers, and family members, creating a vibrant and inclusive community designed for their life.

From elevated fitness and leisure facilities to engaging programming and amenities, Bay Club invites members to embrace an active lifestyle. As Bay Club continues to evolve, it remains committed to fostering communities of well-being, connection, and transformation across their portfolio.

For additional information on The Bay Club Company and its legacy, please visit .

Media Contact:

Marissa Lucas

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at