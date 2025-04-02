Debbie Bigman, The Former Partner And Co-Founder Of Pwc Financial Markets Practice Joins SEDA As An Expert Witness

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Debbie Bigman joined the firm as Managing Director.

New York, NY, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Debbie Bigman joined the firm as Managing Director.

“We are delighted to welcome Debbie and her deep domain expertise to SEDA Experts,” said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Debbie Bigman has over 36 years of experience in financial product valuation, enterprise risk management and financial reporting. Her deep knowledge in credit, pricing and transaction analysis spans decades of market cycles and disruptions. Debbie has helped banks, specialty lenders, insurance companies, and funds navigate complex challenges arising from market and regulatory driven change.

In her long career at PwC, Debbie co-founded the Financial Markets Practice providing consulting and analytical services to issuers and investors. She held a number of leadership roles including deputy leader responsible for client solutions, and finance/operations leader.

Notably, Debbie spearheaded the design, implementation and monitoring of centralized valuation, credit and transaction review processes for Collateralized Loan Obligations. A critical component of this was ensuring compliance with SEC standards, PCAOB guidance, market practices, GAAP and Firm policies. As a member of the Financial Services leadership team, she ensured the broader practice effort to build out centralized valuation, credit and transaction review processes for all asset types was scalable and effectively utilized in both the audit and consulting businesses.

Debbie also was lead Partner on enterprise risk management and transaction review engagements across performing and non-performing mortgage pools, residential mortgage-backed securities, corporate loans/bonds, collateralized loan obligations, ABS CDOs and consumer backed securities. She became widely sought after to identify emerging risks and develop risk management strategies aligned with regulatory requirements and evolving business models. Most notable are multi-year engagements for two major financial institutions, covering thousands of financial transactions, where she reported to major stakeholders on model risk management. She oversaw global teams that included evaluation of structures, cash flow modeling, stress testing and performance assessment, while building remediation frameworks, escalation processes and reporting.

Beyond these achievements, Debbie brings her experience and passion to the Global Mentorship Program she founded and runs for 100 Women in Finance. She also serves on the board of Internet Sciences Inc, an early-stage information and communications technology company, and Pajama Program, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting healthy sleep for children facing adversity. Debbie is a member of Golden Seeds, an investment organization that invests in early-stage companies with diverse management teams.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.

