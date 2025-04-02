Wisekey, OISTE Foundation, Abraham House (Abrahamid.Com), And GFLI Announce Major Milestone In Landmark Global Initiative To Deliver Digital Identity To Over One Billion People

New York | April 2, 2025 – WISeKey International Holding (“WISeKey” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX: WIHN), in collaboration with the OISTE Foundation , Abraham House , and the Global Financial Literacy Initiative (GFLI) , today announced significant progress in the global initiative , a groundbreaking humanitarian technology project aimed at providing secure digital identities to more than one billion unbanked and underserved individuals worldwide .

See more information by visiting this video - .

This transformative initiative was first introduced at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January 2025 , where it received global media coverage, including features in the Financial Times and other leading international outlets. It will be officially launched tomorrow in New York during the Partners for Prosperity Summit , an event hosted by FinFit in collaboration with Salary Finance , and powered by SHINE at Harvard . The summit is not just a gathering-it is a global catalyst for systems-level change, bringing together innovators, policy-makers, philanthropists, and technologists committed to reshaping the future of inclusion, equity, and prosperity.

At the heart of this announcement is the launch of the platform, now live and operational. Through this secure digital portal, individuals from every corner of the globe can create their verified digital identity , opening the door to critical services and opportunities that were previously out of reach. These include access to financial services, healthcare, education, employment, voting systems , and social safety nets , especially in regions where individuals lack official documentation or access to banking systems.

Built on WISeKey's WISeID platform and underpinned by the OISTE Foundation's global cryptographic Root of Trust , the platform utilizes cutting-edge blockchain, AI, and post-quantum cryptography to ensure data integrity, privacy, and cross-border interoperability. These identities are tamper-proof, privacy-respecting, and legally recognized-making them suitable for use by individuals, NGOs, and governments in both the physical and digital domains.

This initiative directly supports multiple United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) , including SDG 1 (No Poverty), SDG 4 (Quality Education), SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities), and SDG 16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions) . By addressing the fundamental right to identity and financial access, the AbrahamID project lays the foundation for social and economic inclusion at an unprecedented scale.

The platform is especially transformative for marginalized populations- refugees, displaced persons, women in rural communities, youth in informal labor markets, and migrant workers -who often remain invisible to formal systems due to the lack of identification. AbrahamID offers these individuals a secure and portable identity solution that is lightweight, mobile-compatible, and functional even in low-bandwidth environments .

To complement the digital infrastructure, the initiative integrates the work of the Global Financial Literacy Initiative (GFLI) , co-founded by James Rosebush and Daniel Shakhani . GFLI provides practical, culturally relevant financial education to empower individuals with the tools to manage money, plan for the future, and break free from poverty. Combined with digital identity, this dual approach equips individuals not just with access , but with the agency and knowledge to fully engage in today's digital economy.

“Digital identity is the gateway, but financial literacy is the roadmap,” said James Rosebush, a globally recognized financial advisor, author, and former senior advisor to President Ronald Reagan.“Together, they enable people to not just survive-but thrive. We're proud to contribute to this historic effort that bridges technology and humanity.”

Daniel Shakhani, co-founder of Abraham House, emphasized the moral urgency behind the mission.“As the world becomes more digitized, millions are being left behind. Without identity, people are denied opportunity, justice, and dignity. Abraham House exists to bring together the world's most forward-thinking minds and ensure innovation serves humanity equitably. This partnership with WISeKey and GFLI is about impact at scale-driving global justice, economic empowerment, and digital inclusion.”

Co-founded by Shakhani and Jennifer de Broglie , Abraham House serves as a global convener dedicated to solving systemic humanitarian challenges through collaboration, diplomacy, and entrepreneurship. With the platform now active, this vision is being brought to life as a real-time, scalable solution for peace and prosperity .

The technology behind this initiative- WISeID -offers not just a tool for access, but a framework for trusted, ethical, and future-proof digital citizenship . Legally binding digital signatures, encrypted communications, and post-quantum protections ensure that even the most vulnerable individuals are shielded from rising cybersecurity threats and misuse of AI. In an age where identity fraud, digital surveillance, and algorithmic bias disproportionately affect underserved populations, this platform provides digital dignity and control over personal data.

The range of immediate applications is vast and deeply impactful. Migrant workers can receive secure remittances , patients can access healthcare records , students can register for education , and entrepreneurs can apply for microloans . In fragile states and diaspora communities, digital identity can also restore civic participation by enabling secure digital voting and engagement in public decision-making .

WISeKey, along with its subsidiaries-including SEALSQ , , WISeSat , and SEALCOIN -continues to pioneer responsible, human-centric innovation. As a Swiss-based global technology leader, WISeKey is committed to embedding trust, privacy, and resilience at the core of digital ecosystems, working toward a future where technology uplifts, protects, and empowers every person.

Governments, NGOs, corporations, and individuals are now invited to join this global movement by visiting , where they can register identities, support deployments, and become part of the mission to digitally and financially empower over one billion people.

About Abraham House

Abraham House is a global organisation dedicated to fostering peace, collaboration, and innovation. It unites individuals and organisations to address global challenges and deliver tangible benefits for future generations.

About the Global Financial Literacy Initiative (GFLI)

Founded by James Rosebush and Daniel Shakhani, GFLI is a UK-registered charity under Kingdom Network and a 501(c)(3) organisation in the United States. It partners with leading organisations to drive financial literacy and stability at scale.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (“FinSA”), the FinSa's predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

