Lok Sabha Clears Amended Banking Legislation Following Changes By Upper House
The legislation, which includes amendments made by the Rajya Sabha, will now be sent to the President for final approval before becoming a law.
The bill also aims to improve consistency in reporting by banks to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI ), enhance audit quality in public sector banks , and increase the framework of directors other than the chairperson and full-time directors in cooperative banks .
The legislation also introduces more than 20 amendments to bring changes in the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the State Bank of India Act, 1955, the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1970, and the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1978.The major amendments
One major change proposed through the amendment bill is to the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 to allow account holders to include up to four nominees.
This includes provisions for simultaneous and successive nominations, offering greater flexibility and convenience for depositors and their legal aids, especially concerning deposits and articles in safe custody.
The bill also seeks to transfer unclaimed dividends, shares, and interest or redemption of bonds to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF), allowing individuals to claim transfers or refunds from the fund.The bill also proposes revising the reporting dates for banks to submit statutory reports to the Reserve Bank of India from every Friday to the last day of a fortnight, month or quarter.
