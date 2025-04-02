Suspend Bike Taxis Within Six Weeks: Karnataka High Court Issues Strict Directive To State Government

MENAFN - Live Mint) Karnataka High Court on Wednesday issued a strict directive to the state government to take necessary steps to suspend bike taxis within next six weeks.

The decision comes as a huge set-back to bike taxi aggregator app.

Uber India Systems Pvt Ltd, Ani Technologies Pvt Ltd and others had applied for directions to the state government to consider the applications filed in 2022 for converting two-wheelers into transport vehicles.

During the hearing of the petitions, the court noted that Ola, Uber and Rapido were managing bike taxis based on an interim order issued by the court, reported ANI.

The court said that applicants cannot act as a collector of bike taxi services unless the state government informs the relevant guidelines under Section 93 of the Motor Vehicle Act of 1988.

The court also said that the state government should ensure that the services are banned six weeks later.

“The transport department cannot be directed to register motorcycles as transport vehicles or issue contract carriage permits for such services until appropriate government regulations are in place," reported Indian Express quoting Justice B M Shyam Prasad.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved introduction of electric-bike taxis for cities with at least one lakh population, a move which will benefit single passengers travelling up to 15 km and cover Mumbai besides several other urban centres in the state.

The measure will create more than 10,000 jobs in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and another 10,000 in the rest of the state, state Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said.