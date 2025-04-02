Above Normal Maximum Temperature To Hit Farm Costs, But Not Sowing, Says Experts

MENAFN - Live Mint) Above-normal maximum temperatures during April-June will not have an impact on kharif sowing but farmers could be hit by increased irrigation costs, experts said. The matter assumes significance as agriculture contributes around 18% to India's GDP.

" I don't think so high temperature, would be having any impact on Kharif crop sowing especially paddy which commands major area under Kharif. At the moment, I am waiting for the India Meteorological Department (IMD) monsoon prediction which will be announced in mid-Aptil. If there is normal, above- normal rainfall or good rainfall then there is no need to worry. The heat wave conditions can impact only crop like tomato," said Ashok Gulati, agricultural economist and former chairman, Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices.

Major Kharif crops include rice, maize, soyabean and bajra. In addition, pulses like Arhar, Urad and Moong are also sown. In the 2024 kharif season, paddy was sown over 41 million hectares, pulses over12.77 million hectares, coarse cereals such as Jowar, Bajra18.96 million hectares and oilseeds 19.33 million hectares.

Hotter-than-usual summer

In the latest weather prediction, IMD on Monday warned that most parts of the country are expected to have a hotter-than-usual summer during April to June this year. States which are likely to see above-normal heatwave days are Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and the northern parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.