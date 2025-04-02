J & K Chief Justice Calls For Collaborated Efforts To Fight Drug Abuse

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court Tashi Rabstan on Wednesday called for a collaborated and integrated approach in fighting the drug menace in the two Union territories.
Speaking at a seminar on drug abuse organised by the J-K High Court Bar Association Jammu in collaboration with the Criminologists Society of J-K at the lawyers' chambers here, Justice Rabstan urged the legal fraternity to also contribute to the fight.
He also emphasised that the new criminal laws will be instrumental in creating deterrence.
The chief justice said during his tenure as chairperson of the State Legal Services Authority, he would educate students in schools and colleges through“nukkad nataks”, skits and drama in addition to panel discussions with lawyers.
“A collaborated and integrated approach is needed to fight drug menace in J&K and Ladakh,” he said at the seminar held under the central government's Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.
Read Also
Govt Says, No Surge in Drug Cases in J&K
MLAs Questions J&K Govt's Anti-Drug Strategy
High court judge Sanjeev Kumar said there are two major parties in the drug menace – the victim who consumes the illegal substance and others who grow and peddle it.
He advocated counselling and alternate therapies for the victims and suggested punishment as deterrence for the peddlers.
Criminologists Society president Rameshwar Singh Jamwal also spoke at the event and sought the support of senior judiciary to deal with the issue effectively.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN02042025000215011059ID1109382461
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment