J & K Chief Justice Calls For Collaborated Efforts To Fight Drug Abuse

Speaking at a seminar on drug abuse organised by the J-K High Court Bar Association Jammu in collaboration with the Criminologists Society of J-K at the lawyers' chambers here, Justice Rabstan urged the legal fraternity to also contribute to the fight.

He also emphasised that the new criminal laws will be instrumental in creating deterrence.

The chief justice said during his tenure as chairperson of the State Legal Services Authority, he would educate students in schools and colleges through“nukkad nataks”, skits and drama in addition to panel discussions with lawyers.

“A collaborated and integrated approach is needed to fight drug menace in J&K and Ladakh,” he said at the seminar held under the central government's Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

High court judge Sanjeev Kumar said there are two major parties in the drug menace – the victim who consumes the illegal substance and others who grow and peddle it.

He advocated counselling and alternate therapies for the victims and suggested punishment as deterrence for the peddlers.

Criminologists Society president Rameshwar Singh Jamwal also spoke at the event and sought the support of senior judiciary to deal with the issue effectively.

