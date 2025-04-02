403
Kinaxis
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:35 AM EST - Kinaxis : Announced the winners of its 2025 Kinaxis Customer Awards. Now in their seventh year, these awards honor companies and individuals pushing the boundaries of supply chain innovation, efficiency and sustainability. The 2025 awards recognized four leading companies - ExxonMobil, Sanofi, Schneider Electric, and British American Tobacco (BAT) - for their excellence in supply chain transformation. Additionally, Hanu Gadila (Merck & Co.) received the Champion Award, and Jeffrey Jones (Qualcomm) was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for their industry contributions. Kinaxis shares T are trading unchanged at $156.55.
