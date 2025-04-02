403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:37 AM EST - Rogers Communications : And the National Hockey League (NHL) today announced a 12-year agreement for the national media rights to NHL games on all platforms in Canada through the 2037-38 season. The $11-billion CDN agreement starts in 2026-27 following the conclusion of the current landmark 12-year deal, extending the strategic partnership to over two decades. Rogers Communications shares T.B are trading unchanged at $36.17.
