Marc Smith Promoted To President, New Logo Launched At PHP Distribution

VALPARAISO, Ind., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- We're excited to announce that Marc Smith has recently taken on the role of president of PHP Distribution. Marc has been with PHP since 1999 and enters the position after having spent time in many roles within the company over the past 26 years. His deep understanding of our products, operations, and customers makes him the ideal leader for our next phase of growth. Previously serving as vice president, Marc oversaw crucial areas like vendor relationships, inventory, and customer service.

We would also like to extend our thanks and gratitude to outgoing President John Walsh, who has guided the company since 1996. John will remain with the company as chairman.

As we head into Summer, we're unveiling a refreshed logo that reflects our expanded product offerings and our unwavering commitment to customer success. For nearly 45 years, PHP Distribution has served the rental, construction supply, and event/party rental industries. Evolving from our roots in portable heaters and parts, we now offer a diverse range of products from top vendors, ensuring our customers have the inventory they need at competitive prices. We remain dedicated to supporting our customers' growth and success.

About PHP Distribution: PHP Distribution ( ) has been in business since 1981 as a wholesale distributor serving independent, regional, and national affiliates in rental, construction supply, and event industries. With 50,000 square feet of warehouse space housing on-site inventory we pride ourselves on same-day shipping from our central U.S. location. PHP carries heaters, tools, equipment, and supplies from industry leading brands such as Heatstar, L.B. White, DeWALT, Heat Wagon, Bosch, Dri-Eaz, Paragon, Paragon Pro, Electric Eel, and Kwik Covers, among many others.

SOURCE PHP Distribution

