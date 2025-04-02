Robert (Bob) Unanue Awarded Royal Order Of Isabella The Catholic Award, Medallion And Title Of Commander
In the words of the Ambassador, "The shared history of more than five hundred years between Spain and the United States has given rise to a community of democratic values that is the core of our relationship. Our joint commitment to democracy, the rule of law and a rules-based international order is especially necessary in a world that is facing so many challenges."
"It is an immense privilege and honour to receive this award," says Unanue. "While I bleed red, white, and blue, I cannot forget my roots, and Spain has always been like a second home to me." Unanue went on to say, "I am both humbled and overwhelmed, and hope to continue to be of service to Spain, the United States, and my community in the future." "I would like to thank Su Majestad El Rey De España, Felipe el VI and Her Excellency Ángeles Moreno Bau Ambassador of Spain for bestowing the Order upon me, I will do my best to be worthy of your trust and faith in me. Additionally, my heartfelt thanks also to all those who have helped me in my career in Spain and the United States."
God bless Spain, God Bless the United States of America, and God bless us all.
Let us LOVE and BUILD; not HATE and DESTROY!
