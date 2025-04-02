VIP Play, Inc. Begins Its U.S. Expansion, Obtains Interim West Virginia I-Gaming And Sports Wagering Management Service Provider Licenses

SARASOTA, Fla., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VIP Play, Inc. (OTCQB: VIPZ ), an experienced mobile gambling operator in the U.S. gaming markets, is pleased to announce the approval of its interim License in West Virginia for both Sports Wagering and i-Gaming managed services. This follows the recently announced market access partnership between VIP Play, Inc. and Delaware North's Wheeling Island Casino.

This milestone marks the company's initial expansion beyond Tennessee, where it currently operates as a mobile Sports Wagering Operator. The interim License in West Virginia also adds iGaming to the company's book of business, and allows VIP Play to participate in the rapidly expanding i-Gaming industry. VIP Play expects to begin serving West Virginia customers in the coming months.

Bruce Cassidy, VIP Play, Inc. CEO & Chairman of the Board, said : "The acquisition of our interim Sports Wagering and i-Gaming License in West Virginia marks a significant milestone in our journey to expand, underscoring our commitment to provide innovative experiences to a wider audience. As we grow our presence, our dedication to excellence stands firm, and we're excited to play a role in enriching West Virginia's dynamic gaming community.

VIP Play, Inc. (OTCQB: VIPZ ) is an online gaming operator, currently doing business in the state of Tennessee as ZenSports. VIP Play, Inc. boasts a history of innovation within the sports betting industry, exemplified by the recently launched VIP Players Club Sweepstakes, a sweepstakes-style promotion, exclusive to Tennessee sports bettors.

