Valley Fine Foods Announces Three Bridgestm Potato Bakes -- A New, Ready-In-Minutes Breakfast For Life On The Go

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Crafted with high-quality ingredients, Three Bridges Potato Bakes are golden brown and delicious in just seven minutes when prepared in an air fryer, toaster oven, or skillet. Now available in two mouthwatering varieties - Cheddar & Chive and Uncured Bacon & Cheese - each serving of Three Bridges Potato Bakes is packed with 12-14 grams of protein and certified gluten-free.

After only a short time in market, Three Bridges Cheddar & Chive Potato Bakes were awarded KeHE R On Trend Awards R "Best in Show" at the KeHe Distributors 2025 Summer Show, setting the standard for refrigerated breakfast.

Three Bridges Potato Bakes are available now at Sprouts, Wegmans, SaveMart, Vons, and select Albertsons, Costco, and Safeway stores. Distribution will expand to Sam's Club in early April 2025, followed by Target stores in May 2025, making it even easier for customers nationwide to enjoy this new breakfast favorite.

"We know today's consumers crave convenience without sacrificing taste or nutrition, and we are excited to bring them a satisfying, wholesome on-the-go option," said Todd Nettleton, CEO of Valley Fine Foods. "We are committed to making high-quality meals more accessible, and Three Bridges Potato Bakes deliver a delicious, protein-packed breakfast that is ready in minutes."

Three Bridges is a leader in breakfast innovation and recognized as one of the top refrigerated breakfast brands in the U.S. Known for delicious flavors, real ingredients, and ready-in-minutes convenience, Three Bridges has been a category leader in egg bites for years. With the launch of Three Bridges Potato Bakes, the brand continues its mission to elevate breakfast at home.

Since 1984, Valley Fine Foods has created innovative and easy to prepare foods that are ready in minutes. To learn more about Valley Fine Foods and its family of brands - Three Bridges, Pasta Prima, and Artisola - visit valleyfine . For Three Bridges Potato Bakes nutritional information, customer recipes, and to find them at a store near you, visit threebridges , on Facebook and Instagram: @threebridgesbrand .

