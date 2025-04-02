MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Trust Stamp Denmark Joins Mastercard Lighthouse MASSIV Program to Drive Impactful Innovations in Digital Identity Solutions

COPENHAGEN, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI), the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM has been selected as one of the five companies to join the competitive Mastercard Lighthouse MASSIV 2025 program. The initiative supports impact-driven technology companies addressing critical global challenges through strategic partnerships, and Trust Stamp's selection for the program underscores its innovative, privacy-first identity solutions and its potential to drive meaningful social impact on a global scale.

The Mastercard Lighthouse MASSIV program is a globally recognized platform that provides mentorship, networking opportunities, and strategic resources to companies that develop scalable and impactful technologies. By joining this program, Trust Stamp Denmark will collaborate with Mastercard and industry leaders to scale its impact and extend the reach of its privacy-first identity solutions. The company will focus on advancing financial inclusion, supporting humanitarian aid efforts, and enabling secure digital access for underserved communities. This partnership reinforces Trust Stamp Denmark's commitment to ethical, privacy-focused identity solutions that drive financial inclusion and digital transformation on a global scale.

Trust Stamp delivers privacy-first, interoperable identity solutions that empower underserved communities to securely access essential services without compromising personal data. By irreversibly converting biometrics into tokens using proprietary technology, Trust Stamp enhances fraud prevention, operational efficiency, and digital inclusion while ensuring the highest standards of security and privacy.

"We are very excited to grow our engagement with Mastercard through the Lighthouse MASSIV program. Financial and societal inclusion is at the core of our Mission and by working with Mastercard we have the potential to improve the lives of tens of millions of people. By advocating for adaptable identity solutions and breaking vendor lock-in, we, together with partners in the MASSIV PROGRAM, can empower governments and organizations to implement sustainable and future-proof digital identity systems that prioritize universality, security, and privacy," said Jonathan Patscheider, Vice President of Trust Stamp Denmark.

Trust Stamp's AI-powered identity solutions are designed to provide security and trust in digital transactions while preserving user privacy. As part of the Mastercard Lighthouse MASSIV program, Trust Stamp Denmark will collaborate with Mastercard and industry leaders to drive innovation in identity technology, creating sustainable and scalable solutions that empower individuals and organizations worldwide.

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp is a global provider of AI-powered services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, healthcare, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations via advanced solutions that reduce fraud, tokenize and secure data, securely authenticate users while protecting personal privacy, reduce friction in digital transactions, and increase operational efficiency, enabling customers to accelerate secure financial inclusion and reach and serve a broader base of users worldwide.

With team members from twenty-two nationalities in eight countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq: IDAI).

