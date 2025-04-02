XRP News: Exorapad Presale Skyrockets, As XRP Whales Amass $EXP Tokens, Raising Over 60,000 XRP

CORK, Ireland, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The XRP community is buzzing with excitement as ExoraPad's groundbreaking presale continues to soar, rapidly surpassing 60,000 XRP raised.

Early adopters and XRP whales alike are seizing the opportunity to secure their $EXP tokens, contributing significantly as anticipation builds ahead of the project's official launch on top exchanges.

Fair/Dynamic Pricing Presale Model

ExoraPad stands out in the XRP ecosystem with its unique and community-driven fair pricing model.

Unlike traditional Presales with fixed token prices, ExoraPad enables the community to directly determine the value of $EXP tokens.

The final token price is calculated based on the total amount of XRP contributed, providing investors a transparent and equitable opportunity.

As more investors join the presale, the price per token is optimized to reflect genuine market demand, ensuring fairness and transparency while rewarding early contributors.

ExoraPad Development Update

ExoraPad continues to deliver on its promises, maintaining an impressive development trajectory:



Token Audit Underway : Ensuring investor confidence remains a priority. ExoraPad's smart contracts and tokenomics are currently undergoing a rigorous audit by reputable blockchain security firms. The completion of this audit will further solidify trust and security within the ExoraPad community.

Presale Softcap Achieved : Demonstrating the strong support and growing demand from investors, ExoraPad has already reached its presale softcap, marking a critical milestone in its roadmap. With the softcap met, the team can confidently focus on further developmental phases and ecosystem enhancements. Project UI Demo Release in Q2 2025 : To showcase the platform's capabilities and give the community a tangible insight into ExoraPad's innovative solutions, the development team has announced the release of its user interface demo in the second quarter of 2025. This highly anticipated release is expected to further propel enthusiasm and investment in ExoraPad.

XRP Whales Heavily Accumulate $EXP Tokens

The surging interest from XRP whales is indicative of ExoraPad's enormous potential.

Prominent investors within the XRP ecosystem recognize ExoraPad as a strategic opportunity to secure positions early, driven by the platform's pioneering AI-powered capabilities, staking rewards, governance mechanisms, and lucrative fee-sharing structures.

Final Call: Less Than 8 Days Remaining

With less than eight days remaining until the ExoraPad presale closes, time is swiftly running out for those yet to participate.

Given the robust contributions and increased whale activity, industry analysts predict the presale could soon reach its maximum target, prompting further FOMO among prospective investors.

Don't miss the chance to be part of XRP's next significant innovation. Secure your $EXP tokens today and join the ExoraPad community as it prepares to redefine blockchain investment and fundraising on the XRP Ledger.

