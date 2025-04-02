Electrify Expo Brings North America’S Largest Electric Vehicle Festival To State Farm Stadium April 12-13



Four ticket options available, including Early Access and Dash Pass Festival runs April 12-13, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; tickets available online and in person

PHOENIX, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo , North America's largest electric vehicle (EV) and technology festival, is returning to Phoenix for its second year, offering exciting demo experiences for all ages across 1 million square feet of space at State Farm Stadium, April 12-13. With more brands, interactive exhibits and hands-on demos than ever before, attendees can explore the latest in EVs, from cars and trucks, to bikes, motorcycles, charging solutions and sustainable technology.

“We're thrilled to return to Phoenix with a new line up this year,” said BJ Birtwell, CEO and founder of Electrify Expo.“With so much momentum behind EV adoption in the region, the festival gives people a chance to feel the fun factor of nearly all things electric.”

Phoenix is charging ahead in EV adoption, with more drivers making the switch and the city ramping up support for electric transportation. The city is expanding public charging stations and investing in infrastructure to keep up with demand. With a goal of 280,000 EVs on the road by 2030, Phoenix is aligning with clean energy targets and making it easier than ever for residents to go electric, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Fun for all ages, festivalgoers can demo the latest EVs on multiple demo courses, jump into the Kids Zone, check out Electrify Race League and find savory cuisine from popular food trucks.

Attendees can check out, jump in or take a spin in the latest electric vehicles from top automakers, including:



Ford

Tesla

Lexus

Porsche

Toyota

Lucid

Jeep Dodge

Leading micromobility brands will offer rides of their e-bikes, e-scooters and other electric rideables, including:



Can-Am

Kawasaki

Droyd

Rawrr

Ghostcat

Voro Motors

ONYX Motors ... and many more!

For the 2025 season, Electrify Expo offers five ticket options to suit every attendee's needs:



General Admission Pass ($20): All day access to the festival and demo experiences.

HeadStart Pass ($30): Get early access to explore the festival an hour before general admission.

Dash Pass ($55): Skip the lines with priority access to participating demo zones. Power Pack ($99): The best of both worlds, early entry plus priority access for the ultimate experience, and exclusive access to the VIP Lounge.

Electrify Expo's gates will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 12 and Sunday, April 13, with the full day of festivities concluding at 5 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase in-person and online .

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America's largest electric vehicle (EV) and technology festival, where consumers come to shop and experience all things electric. The festival showcases the industry's leading brands and exciting startups through hands-on activations, demos and experiences spanning EVs, micromobility, solar energy, charging solutions, powersports, automotive aftermarket and connected home technology, providing attendees with immersive learning opportunities and memorable interactions. From high-powered demo courses to engaging education zones, Electrify Expo offers a unique festival vibe for consumers to reshape what they think they know about EVs. In 2025, Electrify Expo's nationwide tour will visit Orlando, Phoenix, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, Chicago and New York. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit and follow on Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

