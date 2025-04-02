Talkingparents Partners With Co-Parenting & Family Law Mentor To Share Legal Expertise

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Walton Beach, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Follow TalkingParents on Instagram starting April 7th to get expert advice on co-parenting-related legal matters. Nieki Shaw, @legallynik , will join @talkingparentsapp for a full week to share her expertise as a Co-Parenting & Family Law Mentor. Her expert week will cover topics like:

How to protect your peace from a counter-parent

Ways a co-parenting app can protect you and your kids

What to consider before going back to court to change an order

And much more legal advice!

“Excited to connect with the TalkingParents audience and provide support and guidance where I can.”

- Nieki Shaw



Nik, a former Senior Child Protection Lawyer with over 13 years of experience, founded LegallyNik two years ago to provide clear, bitesize guidance for those navigating contentious family litigation. She offers practical co-parenting support, helping clients manage challenging dynamics with the counter-parent while ensuring they're equipped with the legal insight needed to move forward with confidence.

Visit TalkingParents' Instagram daily from April 7th-11th to tune in and get Nik's expert advice in real-time.

About TalkingParents

TalkingParents is a communications and coordination platform that offers co-parents secure and accountable tools for the responsibility that matters most-raising children. Founded in 2012 on the idea of mutual accountability with an Unalterable Record of all communications and activities, TalkingParents has helped over half a million families find support and peace of mind with tools like Accountable Calling, Accountable Payments, Secure Messaging, and Shared Calendar. With the ability to request unalterable, court-certified Records, TalkingParents is trusted by parents and legal professionals nationwide. TalkingParents strives to increase family harmony through better communications and transparency. For more information, visit TalkingParents.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter.

