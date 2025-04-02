Microsoft Industry And Enavate Veteran Chad Sogge Promoted To Chief Technology Officer

Chad Sogge, Chief Technology Officer

- Thomas AjspurTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Enavate , the leading Microsoft Dynamics partner and cloud solutions provider for SMBs, is pleased to announce the promotion of Chad Sogge to Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With more than 25 years of experience in the Microsoft Dynamics community, Chad is responsible for steering the technological direction of Enavate and spearheading the creation of industry-disrupting offerings through Enavate Labs, an innovation hub dedicated to enhancing Microsoft Dynamics solutions with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and industry-specific enhancements. Through Enavate Labs, Chad's leadership will support Enavate's vision of accelerating and streamlining ERP implementations into an accessible, self-service approach.Since joining Enavate in 2020, Chad has been instrumental in strengthening the company's cloud migration expertise, helping organizations seamlessly transition from Microsoft Dynamics GP and on-premises ERP solutions to Dynamics 365 Business Central and Azure-based environments. His leadership has been critical in helping clients and partners alike embrace innovative solutions to transform their businesses through technology.Prior to Enavate, Chad worked at Microsoft for 20 years, where he held various leadership roles, ultimately serving as Director of Migrations. He was a key member of the leadership group for Dynamics 365 SMB, where he played a pivotal role in the creation of the Business Central product as Microsoft transitioned from on-premises to SaaS solutions. Chad holds a Master's Degree in Strategic Leadership, furthering his expertise in aligning technology strategy with business goals."Through his years of experience in Microsoft Dynamics development, cloud migration and partner enablement, Chad has evolved from a technology leader into an exceptional mentor and people leader, which makes him the ideal choice to drive our technology strategy forward,” said Thomas Ajspur, Enavate's CEO. "His deep industry expertise and commitment to innovation will further strengthen Enavate's position as the worldwide leader in the Microsoft Dynamics SMB space."For businesses looking to modernize their ERP, optimize Microsoft Dynamics GP or transition to the Cloud, Enavate's innovation ensures a seamless and strategic approach to digital transformation.About EnavateEnavate is the technology company that transforms businesses and the lives they touch. As the leading Microsoft Partner, Enavate delivers business consulting, Cloud implementations and managed IT services to clients across North America and Europe. With a focus on empowering organizations, Enavate helps clients achieve more by leveraging the full potential of their technology investments.For more information about Enavate's solutions, visit .

