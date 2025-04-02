Assam's Kaziranga Witnesses An All Time High Of Over 4.06 Lakh Tourists In 2024-25

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 2 (IANS) Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR), a UNESCO World Heritage site, witnessed an all-time high record number of 4,06,564 tourists, including 17,693 foreign visitors, in 2024-25, officials said on Wednesday.

KNPTR Director Sonali Ghosh said that the total visitors to Kaziranga has increased four times in the last 10 years.

"What has been remarkable is the increase in foreign tourists (17,693), which is now an impressive 4.5 per cent of the total tourists. Kaziranga is experiencing a remarkable boost in tourism, thanks to the recent success of the innovative initiatives," she said.

Ghosh said that Kaziranga has also registered a 21.19 per cent revenue-earning increase during the just concluded fiscal year (2024-25), as compared to the same period of the previous year (2023-24).

The National Park, which is spread across several districts of Assam, including Golaghat, Nagaon, Sonitpur, and Biswanath, has earned revenue of over Rs 10.90 crore in 2024-25 and over Rs 8.81 crore in 2023-24.

According to the KNPTR Director, while a record number of 4,06,564 tourists, including 17,693 foreigners, visited the World Heritage site in 2024-25, 3,27,493 tourists, including 13,919 foreigners, came in the previous year.

The official tourism season in KNPTR is usually from October to mid-May, as the internationally famous park and tiger reserve remains closed during the monsoon period as its vast areas fare looded during June to September every year.

Ghosh said that the Kaziranga is experiencing a remarkable boost in tourism, thanks to the recent success of initiatives like the bird safari in Panbari in the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division in February, cycling in Kohora, Panpur jeep safari, and boat safari in Biswanath Wildlife Division. These initiatives, aimed at promoting local culture and heritage, have captured the hearts of both residents and visitors alike, turning Kaziranga into a must-visit destination, she said.

The Kaziranga Staff Welfare Society-run Eco-Shops have been able to showcase curated Kaziranga-related souvenir items and community products that have helped create fond memories for the visitors.

The senior Indian Forest Service officer said that local businesses have also benefited from the increased tourist influx, with hotels, restaurants, and shops reporting a surge in activity.

The success of these events has created new opportunities for collaboration between the public and private sectors, further contributing to the overall economic growth of the area, the official pointed out.

Renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, rich biodiversity, and iconic inhabitants like the one-horned rhinoceros, Kaziranga has emerged as a top-choice destination for families and wildlife aficionados.

Ghosh said that in the past two years, Kaziranga National Park proudly welcomed King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan, marking a historic moment. Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made history on March 9, 2024, as the first Prime Minister to visit it since its elevation to a National Park in 1974.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, along with 60 Heads of Mission from various countries, visited the park as part of the Advantage Assam 2.0 on February 24, emphasising its global significance.

Under the leadership of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Kaziranga has earned its place in the Global tourism destinations, with the New York Times recently ranking Assam and Kaziranga as one of the top Must See destinations. Further, the Assam government has prioritised eco-friendly tourism in Kaziranga and has announced the incentivisation of EV safari vehicles in the recent budget.

Kaziranga roared on the global stage, having hosted the 12th International Tourism Mart from November 26 to 29 last year. This significant event underscored the park's role in promoting sustainable tourism and conservation efforts on an international platform. The KNPTR comprises three divisions -- the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, Bokakhat; the Bishwanath Wildlife Division, Biswanath Chariali; and the Nagaon Wildlife Division, Nagaon.