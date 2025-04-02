Fake Online Shops Rely On Tech Skills: What Drives Cameroon's Web Developers To Assist Online Fraudsters

MENAFN - The Conversation) When people discuss online fraud, the focus is often on those who directly deceive victims . Little attention is given to those who enable these crimes by providing the digital infrastructure necessary for deception.

This digital infrastructure includes reliable access to electricity and the internet, as well as digital tools such as proxy servers, spoofing software, phishing kits and virtual private networks. Those involved must possess technical competencies in areas like web development, social engineering and systems maintenance, skills that are critical for sustaining fraudulent operations behind the scenes.

Research on cybercrime is expanding in west Africa, particularly studies of Nigeria and Ghana . But Cameroon is understudied. This gap in research has obscured a pervasive problem in Cameroon: website developers who create digital storefronts for fraudsters.

Pet scams are a particularly common type of online fraud perpetrated by Cameroonian fraudsters. This is a form of non-delivery fraud in which victims are tricked into paying for animals that do not exist. Typically, these fake pet websites target prospective pet buyers in countries like the US, Canada and Australia by advertising nonexistent pedigree puppies and kittens as well as exotic animals such as parrots, macaws and tortoises .

Rather than focusing on the fraudsters themselves, our study examined the infrastructure that enables this fraud to happen and the hidden networks of actors who make deception possible. Our research sheds light on a little-known group of enablers: website developers in anglophone Cameroon who knowingly build fake shopping websites.

Through interviews with 14 website developers engaged in this illicit trade, we explored the socio-economic and political forces that drive their participation.

Our findings showed that a mix of economic hardship, social norms and cultural beliefs drive fraud enablement in Cameroon. Our study highlights the need for a more nuanced understanding of cybercrime. The website developers in Cameroon do not fit the typical profile of a fraudster. They see themselves as skilled workers navigating a complex socio-political landscape where survival often comes before morality, given that Cameroon, under Paul Biya's presidency of more than 40 years, has experienced widespread poverty, instability and an uncertain succession struggle .

To address fraud effectively, interventions must go beyond simply punishing offenders. Instead, efforts should focus on dismantling the structures that allow fraud to thrive, starting with those who enable it.

Why fraudsters choose this activity

A central theme emerging from our interviews was the impact of the Ambazonian Crisis , an ongoing separatist conflict in Cameroon's anglophone regions. The crisis began as peaceful demonstrations in 2016 when trade unionists and lawyers protested against the mandatory use of the French language in schools and law courts. By 2017, these protests had turned violent as armed separatist groups emerged within the anglophone regions, engaging in sporadic conflict with government forces. The separatists called for the secession of the two anglophone regions, referring to them as Ambazonia . The conflict has since escalated. Reports estimate that the violence has led to approximately 6,000 civilian deaths, the displacement of 600,000 people within Cameroon, and the forced migration of over 77,000 people into Nigeria as refugees.

The website developers we interviewed described how daily gunfire, displacement and political instability had made it difficult to secure stable employment and find clients.

Interviewees cited frequent power outages and internet blackouts as barriers to working with legitimate clients.

As one developer put it:

Ghost-town protests, where separatists enforce economic shutdowns and force people to stay in their homes, further limit opportunities for legitimate business. In this unstable environment, undertaking website development for fraudsters became one of the few steady income streams.

A second theme was spiritual beliefs. We found that spiritual beliefs had an impact on decision-making. Developers rationalised their work by distinguishing between fraud and fraud enablement. Directly perpetrating fraud against victims, they believed, carried spiritual consequences, while simply building websites for fraudsters did not. Some fraudsters in west Africa visit a so-called“juju priest”, who may demand animal sacrifice and even murder in return for their blessing. The website developers we spoke to did not want to get involved in this.

One of the developers shared his fears about spiritual repercussions:

A third theme in our findings was the Big Boy culture , a subculture that glorifies online fraud as a symbol of success. In some west African communities, fraudsters who display their wealth through expensive cars, clothes and lifestyles are seen as role models rather than criminals .

Vanesa, a developer, explained:

The normalisation of internet fraud in some circles has created a perception that financial success justifies the means by which it is achieved. While some developers disapproved of fraudsters' extravagant lifestyles, others saw it as a model of economic survival to aspire to.

Rethinking fraud prevention

These findings challenge the simplistic notion that the internet inherently enables fraud. Instead, fraud thrives within a complex ecosystem that includes not just the perpetrators but also the enablers who facilitate deception for economic, political, and cultural reasons.

A more effective fraud prevention strategy should address the enablers of cybercrime, not just the scammers.

This means:



providing alternative economic opportunities for tech-savvy youth

investing in reliable infrastructure to support legitimate business development

understanding cultural attitudes to create more effective awareness campaigns recognising the role of spiritual beliefs in shaping perceptions of crime and morality.