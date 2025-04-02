Zhovkva, Lower Austria Governor Discuss Security Situation In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Deputy Head of the President's Office, Ihor Zhovkva, held a meeting with Johanna Mikl-Leitner, Governor of Lower Austria and member of the ruling Austrian People's Party. Mikl-Leitner visited Ukraine accompanied by representatives from 40 Austrian companies.

This visit was reported on the official website of the President of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

“One of the key topics of the meeting was the security situation in Ukraine and the efforts of Ukraine and its partners to bring about a just and enduring peace. Ihor Zhovkva thanked Austria – and in particular, the federal state of Lower Austria – for the assistance it has provided, which exceeds €800 million. He called for increased support for Ukraine in key priority areas,” the report reads.

The Deputy Head of the Presidential Office underscored the vital importance of ensuring Ukraine receives robust security guarantees across key areas, including financial and humanitarian support. He also highlighted the necessity of advancing Ukraine's irreversible path toward EU membership, as enshrined in the country's Constitution. This issue was a primary focus of the discussion.

“We are grateful to Austria for its firm support of Ukraine's EU membership. Ukraine has fulfilled all conditions for opening the first negotiation cluster, 'Fundamentals.' We count on the unity of EU member states around Ukraine's negotiation process, which should be based on Ukraine's progress and an objective assessment of it by the EU,” Zhovkva stated.

As reported by Ukrinform, Austria pledged an additional EUR 2 million to support the Grain from Ukraine initiative and expressed its commitment to contributing to Ukraine's reconstruction efforts.

Photo credit: President's Office