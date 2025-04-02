Auric Innovations Unveils Groundbreaking Smart Xforce Tourniquet With GPS And Cellular Capabilities

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New research conducted at Rutgers Health, led by Dr. Naveena Yanamala , PhD, FASE, has demonstrated that the XForce Tourniquet , developed by Auric Innovations , significantly outperformed the industry-standard Combat Application Tourniquet (CAT) in application speed and usability. The study, published on a preprint server medRxiv , found that the XForce Tourniquet reduced total application time by 47% compared to CAT Tourniquet, marking a major advancement in emergency hemorrhage control.

Study demonstrates a significant reduction in application time compared to standard-issue tourniquets.

Tele-TQ is revolutionizing the standard of care for traumatic extremity bleeding. Whether on the battlefield, in emergencies, or remote environments, this next-generation tourniquet utilizes advanced telemedicine technology to enhance both civilian and military trauma response-improving survivability when every second counts.

The research was funded by the New Jersey Commission on Science, Innovation, and Technology (CSIT) as part of its initiative to support medical innovation and startup development in New Jersey. The Center for Innovation at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital provided resources and facilities for data collection and analysis.

A Critical Need in Emergency Care

In a mass casualty scenario, every second counts. A person can bleed out within 2 to 5 minutes, leaving little room for error in contacting the proper help. Auric Innovations developed the XForce Tourniquet with smart technology to streamline application time and eliminate unnecessary steps. This research lays the foundation for Tele-TQ , the first tourniquet to incorporate smart telemedicine technology.

The Tele-TQ will bridge communication gaps between patients and emergency services while providing vital data to first responders. Equipped with GPS and GSM cellular capabilities, it transmits location data and enables two-way communication, improving response times and medical intervention.

Advancing Emergency Medicine

Auric Innovations is actively developing Tele-TQ . Its goal is to provide an all in one system that seamlessly provides aid and critical situations and renders emergency help to increase the survivability rate. Tele -TQ will incorporate the following patented technology:



AI-Enabled Trauma Monitoring: A wearable sensor using artificial intelligence and machine learning will track vitals like heart rate, blood pressure, and oxygen saturation which will relay data to EMS for faster triage.

Smart Emergency Response Kit (SERK): A GPS-enabled first responder kit that auto-reports usage, dispatches additional medical support, and enables route tracking. Geofenced Trauma Response Network: A secure network connecting patients, EMS, and hospitals in real-time for seamless large-scale emergency communication.

Next Steps for Research and Development

To further develop these life-saving concepts, Auric Innovations is actively seeking funding from research institutions, government grants, and healthcare technology investors. Auric Innovations has received R&D grant award from the NJCSIT to further advance this technology development. The company aims to collaborate with medical experts and academic institutions to refine hardware designs, conduct field testing, and integrate emerging AI solutions for enhanced performance.

Study Link

The XForce Tourniquet: A Comparative Analysis with the CAT Tourniquet to Advance Efficacy and Establish Foundations for Smart Hemorrhage Control | medRxiv

Media Contact

Maria Falcone

Auric Innovations

908-259-4624

[email protected]



SOURCE Auric Innovations

