Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwaiti Min.: Caring For Autistic People Is Nat'l, Social, Humanitarian Responsibility

Kuwaiti Min.: Caring For Autistic People Is Nat'l, Social, Humanitarian Responsibility


2025-04-02 10:07:02
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 2 (KUNA) -- Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila affirmed on Wednesday that Kuwait pays special attention to individuals with autism.
Kuwait reflected its humanitarian and social commitment toward this cherished segment of society, working tirelessly to integrate them into it, safeguard their rights, enhance their capabilities, and support their families by all possible means, Al-Huwaila told KUNA, on the occasion of World Autism Awareness Day, observed annually on April 2.
She noted that the Ministry continues its efforts to develop specialized services, focusing on training and rehabilitation programs tailored to the needs and abilities of autistic people all over the spectrum, in a safe and supportive environment.
She pointed out that this global even serves as an opportunity to express appreciation and full support to families exerting immense efforts in caring for their children with autism, emphasizing her continuous support to the Public Authority for Disability Affairs and all dedicated professionals and specialists, who diligently provide essential psychological and social support. (end)
oys


MENAFN02042025000071011013ID1109382311

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search