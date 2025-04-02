403
Kuwaiti Min.: Caring For Autistic People Is Nat'l, Social, Humanitarian Responsibility
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 2 (KUNA) -- Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila affirmed on Wednesday that Kuwait pays special attention to individuals with autism.
Kuwait reflected its humanitarian and social commitment toward this cherished segment of society, working tirelessly to integrate them into it, safeguard their rights, enhance their capabilities, and support their families by all possible means, Al-Huwaila told KUNA, on the occasion of World Autism Awareness Day, observed annually on April 2.
She noted that the Ministry continues its efforts to develop specialized services, focusing on training and rehabilitation programs tailored to the needs and abilities of autistic people all over the spectrum, in a safe and supportive environment.
She pointed out that this global even serves as an opportunity to express appreciation and full support to families exerting immense efforts in caring for their children with autism, emphasizing her continuous support to the Public Authority for Disability Affairs and all dedicated professionals and specialists, who diligently provide essential psychological and social support. (end)
