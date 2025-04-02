Tesla Reports 13% Drop In Q1 Auto Sales

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

New York: Tesla reported a 13 percent drop in first-quarter auto sales Wednesday amid lower production during factory upgrades and blowback over CEO Elon Musk's work for the Trump administration.

Musk's electric vehicle company delivered 336,681 autos in the quarter ending March 31, missing analyst expectations, as it pointed to the "loss of several weeks of production" while it ramps up upgrades for its Model Y output.

