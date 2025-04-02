Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tesla Reports 13% Drop In Q1 Auto Sales

Tesla Reports 13% Drop In Q1 Auto Sales


2025-04-02 10:04:52
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

New York: Tesla reported a 13 percent drop in first-quarter auto sales Wednesday amid lower production during factory upgrades and blowback over CEO Elon Musk's work for the Trump administration.

Musk's electric vehicle company delivered 336,681 autos in the quarter ending March 31, missing analyst expectations, as it pointed to the "loss of several weeks of production" while it ramps up upgrades for its Model Y output.

MENAFN02042025000063011010ID1109382309

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search