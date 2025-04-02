Visit Qatar Successfully Concludes Second Edition Of Throwback Food Festival

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Visit Qatar's Throwback Food Festival has concluded its second edition at Old Doha Port with resounding success.

This year's festival saw a significant increase in participation, with over 100,000 attendees immersing themselves in Qatar's culinary heritage. Attendees indulged in a diverse selection of delicacies from more than 20 participating vendors while enjoying a variety of interactive activities.

Hamad Al Khaja, Manager of Festivals & Events Delivery at Visit Qatar, said: "We are delighted by the incredible success of this year's Throwback Food Festival, which saw a notable rise in both attendance and vendor participation. Our aim was to create a nostalgic experience that bridges generations, celebrating Qatar's traditions in a vibrant and interactive setting. The festival's growth highlights its significance as a key cultural event during Ramadan."

The festival brought the essence of Qatar's old souks to life through the 'Dakkan' initiative, where visitors enjoyed traditional sweets and dishes from the Tayyibin generation.

It also featured interactive competitions, including the popular 'Kahoot' quiz and 'Treasure Hunt,' engaging families and individuals in heritage-themed challenges.

In addition, the Hakawati storytelling sessions captivated audiences with tales of local cuisine and hospitality, while the Puppet Theatre delighted children with engaging narratives about Qatari traditions.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, live folkloric performances and traditional songs transported visitors back in time, making the event a true celebration of Qatar's cultural identity.

The highly anticipated Garangao night was a standout highlight which saw 11,000 attendees, bringing joy to families and children with colourful festivities.

As part of its mandate, Visit Qatar ensures that all year-round, residents and visitors can experience a full calendar of diverse events in Qatar.

Qatar Calendar serves as a comprehensive guide for residents and visitors to navigate events across the country, providing information on the events' dates, timings, and locations.