Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Flashlight (BDH-342)
PITTSBURGH, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new flashlight with expanded lighting options to increase visibility and help keep the user safe and aware," said an inventor, from Rosedale, Md., "so I invented the GRIFFIN INVENTION. My design would offer a significant improvement over traditional flashlights that only shine forward."
The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a flashlight. In doing so, it would illuminate a much larger area. As a result, it offers improved visibility. It also increases safety and convenience. The invention features a practical, durable, and weatherproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for consumers and first responders. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BDH-342, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
