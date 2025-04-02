Klutch Cannabis Launches Habitat By Klutch - A New Lifestyle-Focused Cannabis Brand

MENAFN - PR Newswire)has been crafted with emerging cannabis users in mind, as well as active lifestyle enthusiasts and adults exploring the wellness benefits of cannabis for the first time. The brand will debut with a full line of products, including premium, hand-trimmed flower, artisan-tailored edibles, and a brand-new all-in-one vape device.

At every step of the way, Habitat will prioritize flavor, quality, and accessibility, while delivering the same connoisseur-grade products Klutch Cannabis is known for.

"Our goal with Habitat by Klutch is to create a sanctuary for consumers who value quality, flavor, simplicity, and community," said Klutch Founder and CEO Adam Thomarios. "To us, Habitat reflects a movement towards a more inclusive, responsible cannabis culture and a recognition that Ohioans are diverse in both their experiences with cannabis and their reasons for trying it. Whoever you are, we want to make sure we have a home for you, with accessible products aimed at enriching life's moments."

By creating an intuitive and enjoyable experience for all, Habitat seeks to embody Klutch's commitment to sharing its passion for cannabis and helping Ohio adults discover how these products may enrich their own lives. With clean, simple designs and a focus on natural ingredients, the brand will deliver exceptional experiences while also reflecting the company's longstanding dedication to stewardship and community.

Your place, your pace. Welcome to Habitat by Klutch.

About Klutch Cannabis

Klutch Cannabis is a leading vertically integrated cannabis company that is setting the standard for connoisseur-grade cannabis products in the Midwest. Founded in April of 2020, Klutch prides itself on its commitment to quality, hard work, and an honorable approach to cannabis. The company cultivates a host of rare, coveted, and award-winning phenotypes and operates a growing number of what the Global Cannabis Times has dubbed some of "the coolest dispensaries in the world." In addition to its own brands, " Klutch Cannabis " and " Habitat by Klutch ," Klutch holds Ohio-exclusive partnerships with Kiva Confections , bringing Kiva's premier line of award-winning edibles to Ohio; Cookies , a globally recognized cannabis and lifestyle brand known for its game-changing genetics, innovative products, and commitment to advocacy and social impact; and the lauded cannabis brand Josh D , founded by one of the originators of Los Angeles' OG Kush movement and first-place finisher at multiple Emerald Cups. For more info, please visit .

