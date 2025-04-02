Sodium-Ion Battery Market To Worth Over US$ 2,104 Million By 2033 Market Is Flooding With Investment, Set To Challenge Dominance Of Lithium-Ion Batteries Says Astute Analytica

CHICAGO, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Sodium-ion battery market was valued at US$ 438.0 million in 2024 and is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 2,104.8 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 21.68% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

Request Sample Pages:

Sodium-ion batteries (SIBs) emerging as a formidable alternative to traditional lithium-ion batteries (LIBs), driven by their cost-effectiveness, sustainability, and promising performance characteristics. As of 2025, this technology is garnering significant attention from businesses, investors, manufacturers, and new entrants in the energy storage sector. The growing interest in sodium-ion batteries stems from the abundance of sodium, which is more readily available and less expensive than lithium, making SIBs an economical choice for large-scale applications. This shift towards sodium-ion technology is further fueled by continuous improvements in battery performance, such as enhanced energy density and longer cycle life, making them increasingly competitive in the market.

The environmental benefits of sodium-ion battery market is offering is particularly noteworthy. SIBs offer a safer and more environmentally friendly alternative to lithium-ion batteries, which are prone to thermal runaway. The manufacturing process of sodium-ion batteries has seen significant improvements, with studies showing a 43-57% decrease in climate impacts from 2020 to 2050. This reduction is partly due to advancements in the battery manufacturing process, which has seen a decrease in its relative contribution to the overall environmental impact. Furthermore, sodium-ion batteries are noted for their lower toxic and hazardous material content, contributing to their environmental friendliness and simpler recycling processes.

Technological Innovations are Pushing the Boundaries of Performance

Recent technological advancements have significantly improved the performance and viability of sodium-ion battery market. Researchers have developed new materials that enhance energy density, making sodium-ion batteries a cost-effective and sustainable alternative to lithium-ion batteries. For instance, the introduction of sodium vanadium phosphate as a new material has led to higher voltage and greater efficiency in sodium-ion batteries. Comprehensive analyses of key components such as cathodes, anodes, electrolytes, and separators have been conducted to address the challenges in sodium-ion battery technology. These studies aim to optimize each component to improve the overall efficiency and longevity of the batteries.

Major manufacturers have made significant strides in improving the technical specifications of sodium-ion batteries. CATL, a leading battery manufacturer, has achieved an energy density of 160 Wh/kg with its first-generation sodium-ion battery, with next-generation batteries aiming to exceed 200 Wh/kg. Another prominent player, HiNa Battery, has developed sodium-ion cells with an energy density of 140 Wh/kg, supporting fast charging at rates of 3C to 4C. These advancements are crucial for making sodium-ion batteries a viable alternative to lithium-ion batteries in various applications, including grid storage, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics. As research and development continue, we can expect further improvements in energy density, cycle life, and overall performance of sodium-ion batteries.

Cost Competitiveness is Challenging the Dominance of Lithium-Ion

One of the primary advantages of Sodium-ion battery market is their cost-effectiveness compared to lithium-ion batteries. The abundance of sodium translates to lower raw material costs, with sodium carbonate priced at approximately $290 per metric ton, compared to lithium carbonate (99.5% battery grade) at around $35,000 per metric ton. This significant difference in raw material costs contributes to the overall lower cost of sodium-ion batteries. As of 2024, the average cost for sodium-ion cells is estimated to be $87 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), slightly cheaper than lithium-ion cells at $89/kWh. The manufacturing cost for sodium-ion cells is even more competitive at approximately $50/kWh, compared to $70/kWh for lithium-ion cells.

The cost advantage in the sodium-ion battery market is expected to improve further as the technology matures and production scales up. With a projected improvement rate of 57% in sodium-ion technology, the cost is expected to decrease significantly, potentially reaching around $10/kWh by 2028. This rapid cost reduction is driven by technological advancements and economies of scale as production volumes increase. While sodium-ion batteries currently have lower energy densities compared to lithium-ion batteries, they offer significant cost advantages in applications where energy density is less critical, such as stationary energy storage systems. As technological advancements continue to improve their performance and reduce costs, sodium-ion batteries are becoming increasingly competitive across a broader range of applications, challenging the dominance of lithium-ion technology in the energy storage market.

Environmental Impact and Sustainability to Encourage Sodium-Ion Battery Market

Sodium-ion batteries are increasingly recognized for their potential environmental benefits compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries. One of the primary advantages of SIBs is their reliance on more abundant and less environmentally damaging materials. Unlike lithium, cobalt, and nickel, which are used in LIBs and are associated with energy-intensive extraction processes that lead to significant ecological consequences such as land degradation and pollution, sodium is more readily available and can be sourced with a lower environmental footprint. This aspect of sodium-ion technology aligns well with global sustainability goals and the increasing focus on reducing the environmental impact of energy storage solutions.

The manufacturing process of sodium-ion batteries also presents a more sustainable alternative. Studies have shown that the climate impacts of sodium-ion battery market have decreased significantly, by 43-57% from 2020 to 2050, indicating a positive trend towards reducing their environmental footprint. This reduction is partly due to improvements in the battery manufacturing process, which has seen a decrease in its relative contribution to the overall environmental impact. Furthermore, sodium-ion batteries are noted for their lower toxic and hazardous material content, which contributes to their environmental friendliness. Despite these advantages, there are still challenges to be addressed, such as the current higher greenhouse gas emissions during production compared to lithium-ion batteries. However, this is expected to improve with advancements in technology and manufacturing processes, making sodium-ion batteries an increasingly viable option for sustainable energy storage solutions.

Funding and Investment Landscape

The Sodium-ion battery market has seen significant financial activity in recent years, reflecting growing interest in this alternative to lithium-ion technology. Several companies have successfully raised funds to advance their sodium-ion battery technologies, highlighting the potential of this emerging market. For instance, UNIGRID Battery, a California-based startup, announced the successful close of a $12 million Series A funding round in June 2024. This round was co-led by Transition VC and Ritz Venture Capital, with participation from Union Square Ventures and Foothill Ventures. The funds are intended to accelerate and scale up UNIGRID's battery production to meet the growing demand in the electric mobility and stationary storage markets. Similarly, TaiSan, a UK-based company, raised £1.3 million in a pre-seed funding round led by EIT InnoEnergy and TSP Ventures to accelerate the development of their quasi-solid-state sodium battery technology for the automotive industry.

Government support for sodium-ion technology has also been substantial. The U.S. Department of Energy awarded a $50 million grant to the Low-cost Earth-abundant Na-ion Storage (LENS) consortium. This initiative in the sodium-ion battery market aims to advance sodium-ion battery technology by leveraging earth-abundant materials, which are crucial for reducing dependency on critical minerals like lithium. Additionally, Natron Energy Inc. is seeking up to $50 million in grant funding from the Job Development Investment Grant and the North Carolina Megasite Readiness program to support the establishment of a sodium-ion gigafactory. These funding rounds and government grants underscore the strategic importance of sodium-ion technology as a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to lithium-ion batteries. The financial backing from both private investors and government entities is expected to drive innovation and commercialization, positioning sodium-ion batteries as a viable solution for various energy storage applications.

Pilot Projects and Real-World Implementations in the Sodium-Ion Battery Market

The sodium-ion battery market is witnessing a surge in pilot projects and real-world implementations across various sectors. In the European aviation and marine industries, pilot production facilities for sodium-ion cells have been established, focusing on these specific high-demand sectors. This move indicates the potential for sodium-ion battery market to revolutionize energy storage in transportation, particularly in areas where weight and energy density are critical factors. Asian automakers are actively testing electric vehicles powered by sodium-ion batteries, signaling a potential shift in the automotive industry towards more sustainable and cost-effective energy storage solutions. These pilot projects are crucial for evaluating the performance, durability, and safety of sodium-ion batteries in real-world conditions, paving the way for broader adoption in the automotive sector.

In the energy sector, North American utility companies are implementing sodium-ion modules for grid stabilization, leveraging their cost advantages and supply chain sustainability. This application demonstrates the potential of sodium-ion battery market to play a significant role in renewable energy integration and grid management. Japan and Saudi Arabia are extensively using sodium-sulfur (NaS) batteries for integrating renewable energy sources into their grids, showcasing the versatility of sodium-based battery technologies in large-scale energy storage applications. Additionally, research institutions are contributing to the advancement of sodium-ion technology through various projects. Sandia National Laboratories, in collaboration with the Hawai'i Natural Energy Institute, has been conducting tests on sodium-ion 18650 cells, with initial results presented. These research initiatives are crucial for refining technology and addressing any challenges that may arise in real-world applications.

Inquiry Before Buying:

Analysis of Current Investment, Fundings, Merger, and Product Launches

Investments and Funding



January 12, 2024: Stellantis Ventures invested in Tiamat, a France-based company that has successfully commercialized sodium-ion technology in an electrified product. This investment aligns with Stellantis' strategic plan to provide clean and affordable mobility solutions.

May 22, 2024: Bedrock Materials, one of the start-ups in the sodium-ion battery market, raised $9 million in seed funding to develop sodium-ion battery technology, with Eclipse Ventures leading the round and significant participation from TDK Ventures. The company also opened its R&D headquarters in Chicago, focusing on eco-friendly sodium-ion batteries.

July 24, 2024: Peak Energy, a sodium-ion battery startup, secured $55 million in a Series A funding round led by Xora Innovation. This investment is intended to expand the company's sodium-ion battery offerings.

July 29, 2024: TaiSan, a UK-based company specializing in quasi-solid-state sodium batteries, raised £1.3 million (approximately $1.6 million) in a pre-seed funding round led by EIT InnoEnergy and TSP Ventures. This funding aims to accelerate the development of innovative battery technology for the automotive industry. December 9, 2024: The US Department of Energy awarded a substantial $50 million grant to the Low-cost Earth-abundant Na-ion Storage (LENS) consortium. This initiative, led by Argonne National Laboratory, focuses on enhancing the energy density of sodium-ion batteries to make them a cost-effective alternative to lithium-ion batteries.

Product Launches and Technological Breakthroughs in 2024 across Global Sodium-Ion Battery Market



BYD's Sodium-Ion Battery Gigafactory: BYD announced the construction of a 30 GWh sodium-ion battery gigafactory, marking a significant step in the mass production of batteries. This development is expected to boost the availability of sodium-ion batteries for various applications, including electric vehicles.

JAC Motors' Sodium-Ion Battery EVs: JAC Motors introduced electric vehicles powered by sodium-ion batteries under the Yiwei brand. This launch represents a shift towards more affordable and eco-friendly automotive options.

HiNa Battery's New Products: HiNa Battery Technology Co., Ltd unveiled three new sodium-ion battery cell products with energy densities ranging from 140 Wh/kg to 155 Wh/kg. These products in the sodium-ion battery market are designed to meet mainstream market demands, offering advantages such as a wide temperature range and high power.

Natron Energy's Commercial-Scale Production: Natron Energy achieved commercial-scale production and customer delivery of its sodium-ion batteries, marking a major step in scaling up sodium-ion battery technology for broader applications. Northvolt's High-Energy Density Batteries: Northvolt developed a sodium-ion battery with an energy density of over 160 Wh/kg, enabling longer-duration energy storage at a lower cost using globally abundant, low-cost materials.

Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Partnerships

January 2024: BYD began constructing its first sodium-ion battery plant in collaboration with Huaihai Group. This gigafactory, with an investment of 10 billion yuan (USD 1.4 billion), aims to produce these batteries for micro vehicles and scooters.

Global Sodium-ion Battery Market Key Players:



Natron Energy

Faradion Ltd.

Tiamat

Carmen Energy

Qinghai Salt Lake Industry Co., Ltd.

China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina)

Hong Kong FDK Corporation

Sion Power Corporation

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd.

HiNa Battery Technology Co., Ltd. Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation:

By Product



Sodium Sulfur (NaS) Batteries

Sodium Salt Batteries Sodium Air Batteries

By Technology



Liquid-State Sodium-Ion Batteries Solid-State Sodium-Ion Batteries

By Application



Energy Storage Systems (ESS)

Electric Vehicles (EVs)

Consumer Electronics Others

By Industry



Automotive

Energy & Power

Electronic

Industrial & Commercial Others

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South America

Get Free Customization on this Report:

Explore More Reports:

Battery Plate Market : By Plate Type (Flat Plates, Tubular Plates, Grid Plates); Battery Type (Lead-Acid Battery, Lithium Ion Battery, Nickel–Cadmium Battery, Others); Application (Automotive, Industrial, Renewable Energy Storage, Backup Power Systems); Distribution Channel (OEM, Aftermarket); Region-Market Size, Industry Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast for 2025–2033

Commercial Vehicle Market : By Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs), Buses & Coaches); Propulsion Type (Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Electric Vehicles (EVs), Hybrid); End Use (Industrial, Mining & Construction, Logistics, Public Transportation, Retail & E-Commerce, Others); Region- Market Size, Industry Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast for 2025–2033

Gas Chromatography Market : By Type (Gas-Liquid Chromatography (GLC) and Gas-Solid Chromatography (GSC)); Product (System and Detector (Flame Ionization Detector (FID), Thermal Conductivity Detectors (TCD), Mass Spectrometry (MS) Detectors, Other Detectors (Nitrogen Phosphorous Detector (NPD), Electron Capture Detector (ECD), Photoionization Detector (PID), Flame Photometric Detector (FPD)), Autosamplers, Fraction Collectors); Application (Environmental Testing, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceutical and Biotech, Oil and Gas, Forensic and Crime Laboratories, Others); Gas Type (Helium-Based Systems, Hydrogen-Based Systems, Nitrogen-Based Systems, Argon/Methane- Based Systems); End Users (Oil & Gas Industry, Environmental Agencies, Food & Beverage Industry, Pharma & Biotech, Academic & Government research Institutes, Laboratories, Cosmetics Industry); Region- Market Size, Industry Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast for 2025–2033

Reusable Water Bottle Market : By Material (Plastic, Stainless Steel, Glass & Silicone); Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Online Sales, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores); Region-Market Size, Industry Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast for 2025–2033

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a globally recognized market research and advisory firm, delivering data-driven insights and strategic intelligence to organizations worldwide. We offer comprehensive research solutions across a wide range of industries, including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and more.

Our reports provide in-depth analysis of market trends, competitive landscapes, emerging opportunities, and technological advancements, empowering businesses to make informed decisions in an evolving global environment. Supported by a team of seasoned analysts, economists, and industry experts, we are committed to delivering accurate, timely, and actionable insights.

At Astute Analytica, client success is our priority. We offer customized research solutions that are both cost-effective and tailored to meet the unique needs of our clients.

Contact:

Mr. Vipin Singh

Astute Analytica

500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600

Chicago, Illinois, United States

USA: +1-888 429 6757

Email: [email protected]

Visit our Website:

Japan Website:

Expert Network Platform:

Logo:

SOURCE Astute Analytica

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED