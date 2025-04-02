Avocados From Mexico: The World’S Finest Fruits Unite Six Canadian Chefs In A Celebration Of Multicultural Cuisine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

MONTREAL, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avocados From Mexico is partnering with six talented Canadian chefs, each bringing their unique culinary heritage to the table. This collaboration showcases how the avocado - a fruit with a rich history spanning 10,000 years - transcends borders, uniting flavours from diverse backgrounds in one delicious experience.

From Afro-Caribbean to Indigenous and Mediterranean flavours, these chefs have crafted six unique recipes that highlight how this top-quality green gem enhances world cuisine across Canada. Whether it's an Avocado Fried Bannock inspired by Gwich'in traditions, an Avocado Paneer Tikka celebrating Indian spices, or a bold Avocado Tiramisu reimagining an Italian classic, each dish tells a story of heritage, creativity, and the love of good food.

A Taste of the World, Right Here in Canada

Avocados From Mexico's fruitful collaboration with these six chefs reflects Canada's rich cultural diversity. Their passion for food is deeply rooted in family traditions, shaped by a shared vision of multiculturalism and respect. Through this initiative, they show how a single ingredient – avocado – can elevate dishes across all cuisines, from appetizers to desserts.

Meet the Chefs & Their Creations



Chef Steph Baryluk (Calgary, AB): Avocado Fried Bannock with Spruce-tip Whipped Butter

Chef Vish Mayekar (Vancouver, BC): Avocado Paneer Tikka

Chef Marc Kusitor (Toronto, ON): Crispy Avocado Chips with Butter Bean Dip and Mango Salsa

Chef Pierre-Emmanuel Desrosiers (Gaspésie, QC): Spicy Lobster Rolls with Avocado Mayonnaise

Chef Massimo Piedimonte (Montreal, QC): Avocado Tiramisu Chef Abdallah El Chami (Vancouver, BC): Avocado Fruit Cocktail

The Secret Behind The World's Finest Avocados

Grown in Michoacán, the only region in the world where avocados bloom year-round, Avocados From Mexico thrive in volcanic soil and a temperate climate, making them The World's Finest.

Cultivated with care from generation to generation, they are the result of a rich agricultural heritage passed down over centuries, ensuring a consistently high-quality fruit. Rich in nutrients and "good fats," they have also been recognized for their heart-health benefits. With their smooth texture and subtle nutty flavor, Avocados From Mexico are budding or experienced chef's dream ingredient, whether raw or cooked, in sweet or savoury dishes.

A Celebration of Culture and Flavour

With this collaboration, Avocados From Mexico cements its place at the heart of Canadian cuisine, proving that the world's finest avocados have no borders. From coast to coast, these six chefs have crafted dishes that honour their roots while showcasing the versatility of this beloved fruit. By blending diverse culinary heritages with this world-class ingredient, they prove that avocado is more than just a fruit. It's a bridge between cultures and a staple in kitchens everywhere. So, whether you're a professional chef or a home cook, it's time to get inspired - because when cultures come together, great flavours are born.

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico exemplifies the positivity and dynamism attributed to avocados. Throughout the growing, packing and distribution processes, the brand stays loyal to its goal of offering good food that will be happily enjoyed in good company. Mexicanity is the emotion and energy associated with making guacamole and other delicious recipes. It's also the parties and special occasions that bring family and friends together in the spirit of celebration, sharing and joy.

Follow us on social media to discover the #Avotok's creations and more delicious recipes by visiting: | FB | IG | TIKTOK

For any information, HD visuals and interview requests:

Lumir Jardak, Lead Public Relations & Content Manager | ... | +1 438-858-4848