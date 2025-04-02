Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Utilities Win Back Favor As Customers Find It Easier To Do Business With Them


2025-04-02 10:01:15
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Escalent recognizes 40 utilities as Easiest To Do Business With

LIVONIA, Mich., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Cogent Syndicated report from Escalent reveals that utilities are finally gaining ground in the struggle to make it easy for their customers to do business with them. For the first time since 2021, the study's first-quarter Customer Effort Score has improved, increasing by 10 points year-over-year to 723 (on a 1,000-point scale).

Consumers rate utilities on 20 attributes, which together form the Customer Effort Score, a measure of how easy it is to do business with a utility.

Since early 2022, utilities have struggled to recover from scoring declines as customers seeking bill assistance faced challenges in understanding their bills and finding cost-saving offerings.

Forty utilities lead the 2025 scoring comeback, standing out as being“easiest to do business with” among 140 of the largest utility companies in the US. These and other findings are from the 2025 Cogent Syndicated Utility Trusted Brand & Customer EngagementTM: Residential study by Escalent, a top data analytics and advisory firm with extensive energy, utility and brand experience .

Significant improvements in customers' ease-of-use perceptions of voluntary utility offerings-particularly alternative power and fuel options such as rooftop solar, EV charger incentives and backup power generation, home service/protection programs, and rate options-have driven the comeback.

“As utilities expand their program portfolio-or simply do a better job of letting customers know about available programs-making those programs easy to use has proven to be a challenge for some,” said Suzanne Haggerty, director of syndicated research with the Energy team at Escalent.“Customers expect a streamlined user experience and the utilities recognized as Easiest to Do Business With this year are making great strides toward delivering that experience.”

Escalent is pleased to name these 40 utilities as our 2025 Easiest To Do Business With.

2025 Easiest Utilities To Do Business With*
AEP Ohio Louisville Gas & Electric
Atmos Energy – South Mississippi Power
Avista New Jersey Natural Gas
BGE NIPSCO
Black Hills Energy – Midwest NorthWestern Energy
Cascade Natural Gas OPPD
CenterPoint Energy – Midwest OUC
Chattanooga Gas Company PECO
Citizens Energy Peoples
Columbia Gas – East PPL Electric Utilities
Columbia Gas – South PSE&G
ComEd Puget Sound Energy
Con Edison Salt River Project
Dominion Energy South Carolina South Jersey Gas Company
Elizabethtown Gas Spire Missouri – East
Enbridge Gas North Carolina Spire Missouri – West
Entergy Arkansas TECO Peoples Gas
Entergy Mississippi TECO Tampa Electric
Florida City Gas Company Virginia Natural Gas
Georgia Power Washington Gas


* Utilities designated as Easiest To Do Business With are selected based on having Customer Effort Scores in the top decile of the industry, the top score within their respective benchmark segment or within 20 points of the top benchmark segment score and above the industry average.

The following tables reflect regional peer benchmark Engaged Customer Relationship scores among the 140 utilities surveyed.

East Region Utilities Customer Effort Performance
Utility brand name Service provided Customer Effort Score
Con Edison Combination 741
PECO Combination 741
PSE&G Combination 736
BGE Combination 724
National Grid Combination 718
Delmarva Power Combination 717
Eversource Combination 696
NYSEG Combination 652
RG&E Combination 639
PPL Electric Utilities Electric 736
Green Mountain Power Electric 720
Duquesne Light Company Electric 719
Pepco Electric 713
Met-Ed Electric 700
West Penn Power Electric 700
Penn Power Electric 699
Jersey Central Power & Light Electric 694
Penelec Electric 694
PSE&G Long Island Electric 689
Mon Power Electric 688
Potomac Edison Electric 688
Appalachian Power Electric 674
Atlantic City Electric Electric 670
Central Maine Power Electric 652
Columbia Gas – East Natural Gas 760
Elizabethtown Gas Natural Gas 757
New Jersey Natural Gas Natural Gas 750
Washington Gas Natural Gas 745
Peoples Natural Gas 744
South Jersey Gas Company Natural Gas 742
UGI Utilities Natural Gas 736
National Fuel Gas Natural Gas 731
Philadelphia Gas Works Natural Gas 717


Midwest Region Utilities Customer Effort Performance
Utility brand name Service provided Customer Effort Score
NIPSCO Combination 770
Black Hills Energy – Midwest Combination 758
Xcel Energy – Midwest Combination 749
Wisconsin Public Service Combination 745
MidAmerican Energy Combination 743
Montana-Dakota Utilities Combination 734
Consumers Energy Combination 731
Duke Energy Midwest Combination 717
DTE Energy Combination 717
Ameren Illinois Combination 716
We Energies Combination 714
Alliant Energy Combination 713
CenterPoint Energy – Indiana Combination 551
ComEd Electric 747
OPPD Electric 740
AEP Ohio Electric 732
Ameren Missouri Electric 718
Indiana Michigan Power Electric 718
AES Indiana Electric 713
Ohio Edison Electric 709
Evergy Electric 706
The Illuminating Company Electric 698
Toledo Edison Electric 688
AES Ohio Electric 683
CenterPoint Energy – Midwest Natural Gas 756
Spire Missouri – West Natural Gas 751
Spire Missouri – East Natural Gas 746
Citizens Energy Natural Gas 741
Peoples Gas Natural Gas 727
Atmos Energy – Midwest Natural Gas 727
Nicor Gas Natural Gas 726
Columbia Gas of Ohio Natural Gas 726
Kansas Gas Service Natural Gas 717
Enbridge Gas Ohio Natural Gas 710


South Region Utilities Customer Effort Performance
Utility brand name Service provided Customer Effort Score
Dominion Energy South Carolina Combination 740
Louisville Gas & Electric Combination 733
CPS Energy Combination 713
MLGW Combination 668
Georgia Power Electric 774
Mississippi Power Electric 773
OUC Electric 771
TECO Tampa Electric Electric 767
Entergy Mississippi Electric 760
Entergy Arkansas Electric 758
Duke Energy Progress Electric 749
Alabama Power Electric 745
Southwestern Electric Power Company Electric 741
Florida Power & Light Electric 741
Duke Energy Florida Electric 731
Public Service Company of Oklahoma Electric 731
Xcel Energy – South Electric 729
Nashville Electric Service Electric 722
Entergy Texas Electric 720
Entergy Louisiana Electric 716
Dominion Energy Virginia Electric 712
OG&E Electric 711
Austin Energy Electric 710
Duke Energy Carolinas Electric 709
JEA Electric 709
Entergy New Orleans Electric 703
Kentucky Utilities Electric 701
El Paso Electric Electric 701
FPL Northwest FL Electric 664
Kentucky Power Electric 637
Atmos Energy – South Natural Gas 796
Chattanooga Gas Company Natural Gas 786
Columbia Gas – South Natural Gas 780
Virginia Natural Gas Natural Gas 776
Florida City Gas Company Natural Gas 767
TECO Peoples Gas Natural Gas 765
Enbridge Gas North Carolina Natural Gas 761
Piedmont Natural Gas Natural Gas 759
CenterPoint Energy – South Natural Gas 754
Texas Gas Service Natural Gas 747
Oklahoma Natural Gas Natural Gas 735
Spire Alabama Natural Gas 728


West Region Utilities Customer Effort Performance
Utility brand name Service provided Customer Effort Score
Puget Sound Energy Combination 746
Avista Combination 736
NorthWestern Energy Combination 727
Colorado Springs Utilities Combination 707
Black Hills Energy – West Combination 706
Xcel Energy Colorado Combination 698
PG&E Combination 680
SDG&E Combination 592
Salt River Project Electric 788
LADWP Electric 745
SMUD Electric 744
APS Electric 740
PNM Electric 740
Seattle City Light Electric 739
Snohomish County PUD Electric 736
Tucson Electric Power Electric 726
Rocky Mountain Power Electric 723
Idaho Power Electric 723
Pacific Power Electric 704
Southern California Edison Electric 700
Portland General Electric Electric 698
NV Energy Electric 660
Cascade Natural Gas Natural Gas 798
SoCalGas Natural Gas 759
Intermountain Gas Company Natural Gas 749
Southwest Gas Natural Gas 748
New Mexico Gas Company Natural Gas 738
NW Natural Natural Gas 723
Enbridge Gas West Natural Gas 707


About the Utility Trusted Brand & Customer EngagementTM: Residential Study

Escalent conducted surveys among 59,793 residential electric, natural gas and combination utility customers of the 140 largest US utility companies (based on residential customer counts). The sample design uses a combination of quotas and weighting based on US census data to ensure a demographically balanced sample of each evaluated utility's customers based on age, gender, income, race and ethnicity. Utilities within the same region and of the same type (e.g., electric-only providers) are given equal weight to balance the influence of each utility's customers on survey results. Escalent will supply the exact wording of any survey question upon request.

About Escalent

Escalent is an award-winning data analytics and advisory firm specializing in industries facing disruption and business transformation. As catalysts of progress for more than 40 years, we accelerate growth by creating a seamless flow between primary, secondary, syndicated, and internal business data, providing consulting and advisory services from insights through implementation. We are 1,600 team members strong, following the acquisition of C Space and Hall & Partners in April 2023. Escalent is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, with locations across the US and in Australia, Canada, China, India, Ireland, the Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, UAE, and the UK. Visit escalent.co to see how we are helping shape the brands that are reshaping the world.

Contact
Stephanie Salvadero,

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at


MENAFN02042025004107003653ID1109382256

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search