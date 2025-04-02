Ashish To Play Lead In Sri Venkateswara Creations Landmark 60Th Film

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 2 (IANS)Well known producers Dil Raju and Shirish of Sri Venkateswara Creations have announced their 60th production, marking a major milestone in their prolific filmmaking journey.

The landmark film will star promising young actor Ashish, known for his impressive performances in 'Rowdy Boys' and 'Love Me', alongside a talented new director, Aditya Rao Gangasani, who is making his debut with this project.

Sources close to the unit of the film said that the upcoming film will be set against the authentic backdrop of Hyderabad's old city, with Ashish playing a local guy.

This setting promises to bring a raw, earthy atmosphere to the story, perfectly complementing the gritty, intense tone that the film aims to deliver.

Ashish, who has already showcased his versatility in previous roles, is said to be undergoing a total makeover for this film. His character will demand a more rugged and mass-oriented look.

Adding to the excitement, the makers have announced a casting call for fresh talent, specifically those fluent in the popular Hyderabad slang, ensuring an authentic feel to the film. This casting call is open to actors of all ages, which opens up opportunities for a wide range of performers to be a part of this ambitious project.

On Wednesday, the production house took to its social media timelines to make the casting call.

It wrote,“Jathara of Talent Begins! #SVC60 Casting Call! The search is on for male and female actors and a powerful supporting cast for our upcoming film! Requirements: Strong Hyderabadi slang. Think you have what it takes? Join the jathara,Send your profiles to ... An Aditya Rao Gangasani Film. NOTE:No Insta reels or selfie videos – only professional profiles”

Sri Venkateswara Creations, with its impeccable track record, is looking to deliver a high-budget, high-quality film, sources said and added that other details of the film will be shortly disclosed.