Marriott Bonvoy Unlocks Exclusive Access To The Unstoppable Cowboy Carter Tour

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Theis more than a concert-it's a cultural moment, and we're thrilled to give our members and Beyoncé's fans exclusive access to be part of it," says. "This partnership goes beyond providing a place to stay - we have designed fun ways for Marriott Bonvoy's Beyoncé fans to immerse in shared experiences with friends and loved ones, and to enjoy more of the COWBOY CARTER TOUR - beyond the show."

There are several ways to be a part of the COWBOY CARTER TOUR with Marriott Bonvoy, from a global sweepstakes to Marriott Bonvoy Moments and on-property happenings.

COME TOGETHER, BEYHIVES

With more people than ever traveling for experiences and planning trips with friends to see their favorite artist, Marriott Bonvoy is giving a few lucky fans an exclusive experience through the Marriott Bonvoy® COWBOY CARTER TOUR Sweepstakes. The " Bring Your Beyhive" Ultimate Friends Trip Grand Prize package will bring five winners, along with five of their friends, to select performances in New York, London, Paris, Houston, and Atlanta. The prize will include flights, six (6) concert tickets, three (3) hotel rooms, and a glam squad to get ready for the night.

"Where Can We Take You?" prize packages will offer two (2) tickets for the COWBOY CARTER TOUR and a Marriott Bonvoy Welcome Gift. Packages are available for multiple tour stops including Chicago, New York, London, Paris, Houston, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta. Fans can enter for a chance to win the sweepstakes starting today, April 2, 2025, at marriottbonvoy/cowboycartertour .

DROPPING FOR 1-POINT

A single Marriott Bonvoy point can grant you access to the COWBOY CARTER TOUR. Marriott Bonvoy will offer its coveted 1-Point Drops for each night of the tour in Los Angeles and London through the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform. Using just one point earned from travel or everyday activities like daily credit card purchases, a rideshare, or dining out, fans will take it to the floor and witness this trailblazing tour with two tickets to the show and a Marriott Bonvoy Welcome Gift. Marriott Bonvoy will launch 11 1-Point Drops, each occurring on different days for the Los Angeles and London shows, offering more chances than ever for members to score an incredible experience for just one point. The first 1-Point Drop will go live on April 7, 2025, at noon (ET) for the first COWBOY CARTER TOUR show in Los Angeles on April 28.

In addition to the 1-Point Drops, Marriott Bonvoy Moments will release specially curated auction packages for the ultimate COWBOY CARTER TOUR experience with a two-night hotel stay, dinner, a glam session for the perfect western look, and of course, two tickets to the show. Additional fixed-price packages with two (2) tickets and a Marriott Bonvoy Welcome Gift will be available for shows in Chicago, New York, Paris, Houston, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta.

ALL'S WELCOME

In cities around the world on the global tour, Marriott Bonvoy's collection of hotel brands and destinations will open their doors to fans, offering renowned hospitality whether you're donning your hat for the show or kicking off your boots after the night winds down. Select hotels will transform their lobbies into COWBOY CARTER TOUR celebrations with photo opportunities, DJS, and pre/post-show parties and happy hours.

Join Marriott Bonvoy today for a chance to see the COWBOY CARTER TOUR. Full details, including the sweepstakes Official Rules , Marriott Bonvoy Moments terms and conditions, and open and close dates for the sweepstakes and Moments, are available at marriottbonvoy/cowboycartertour .

To discover more about Marriott Bonvoy's world of hotels, experiences, and membership benefits, visit or follow the conversation on Instagram , TikTok , YouTube , and Marriott Bonvoy Insiders .

