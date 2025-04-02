Majestic Princess Emerges From Drydock With New And Revamped Spaces

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Majestic Princess has undergone a remarkable transformation that will introduce beloved venues and experiences from across our fleet as it sails," said Lorna Warren, Princess Cruises Vice President Hotel Operations and Guest Experience. "We can't wait to welcome guests aboard for the upcoming Mediterranean season as we celebrate our 40th anniversary of cruising in this stunning, sought-after region."

Notable Space Relocations and Renaming on Majestic Princess:

Deck 5



O'Malley's Irish Pub: Classic Irish comfort food served pub-style from hearty burgers to fish and chips and even late-night bites are paired with an extensive beverage selection including a curated selection of beers and whiskey flights. Live music makes this place a true gathering place where memories are made (formerly Vines Wine Bar).

Sabatini's Italian Trattoria : The cruise line's signature authentic Italian trattoria with a taste of Tuscany and beyond, featuring cherished family recipes from handmade pastas to robust sauces and rich slow-braised meats (formerly Harmony Restaurant).

Good Spirits At Sea: Where every drink is an experience, this bar is inspired by the hit TV series, Good Spirits. Expert mixologists deliver live demonstrations, immersing guests in the culture behind each hand-crafted cocktail (replaces Piazza Bar).

The Shops of Princess: EFFY : featuring pieces of the New York City-based jewelry brand known for is craftsmanship and high-quality gemstones (formerly Calypso Cove) Confectionary: A Victorian-style confectionary adorned with ornate jars of colorful sweets, this shop invites you to pick and choose your favorite treats from a vast selection of sweet delights (formerly Calypso Cove).

Deck 6



Bellini's Cocktail Bar : A celebration of life and love fills this Bellini-inspired cocktail bar with Italian flair as guests sip on refreshing bellinis, hand-crafted cocktails and a carefully curated selection of wines (replaces Good Spirits At Sea and Princess Photo Gallery). Captains Arcade : Featuring classic and interactive video games (formerly Churchill's Video Arcade).

Deck 7



Ocean Terrace Sushi Bar : A contemporary sushi bar overlooking the Piazza, sushi lovers delight with expertly handcrafted sushi rolls, fresh nigiri or sashimi and maki rolls (formerly Ocean Terrace Bar).

The Shops of Princess: EFFY : In this additional space, EFFY will expand its jewelry selection, offer bespoke consultations, and hold insightful seminars. An EFFY Lounge will be dedicated to curating select luxury pieces (formerly Cartier). Princess Photo Gallery : For prints and photo downloads (formerly the Library).

Deck 16



Alfredo's Slice: A poolside pizza lovers paradise serving authentic Neapolitan pizza crafted from scratch and made-to-order (replaces Chopsticks Noodle & Dim Sum Bar). The Salty Dog Grill : For a quick bite, this poolside grill serves cooked-to-order favorites such as delicious burgers with house-baked buns, 100% all-beef hot dogs, street tacos, loaded fries and more (formerly Lobster Bar & Grill).

The 3,560-guest, 143,700-ton Majestic Princess offers a premium vacation with the line's award-winning, signature Princess MedallionClass experience which offers unparalleled service and personalization. Guests booking can take advantage of inclusive packages like Princess Plus and Princess Premier which add popular amenities like Wi-Fi, beverages, desserts, fitness classes, crew appreciation and more at an even greater savings of up 65% when the inclusive package amenities are purchased separately.

After a season of Mediterranean cruises (April – July), Majestic Princess sails to Canada and New England (August – September) and then to the Caribbean (October –December) to finish out the year.

For more details about Majestic Princess and sailings into 2026 and 2027, please visit: .

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting .

