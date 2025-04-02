Plum Pointe Wealth Management Expands Client Services

PPWM Welcomes Jay Williams as Vice President

PROVIDENCE, R.I., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Plum Pointe Wealth Management has acquired Williams Estate & Financial Group, strengthening its capabilities in financial planning and wealth management. Jay Williams, founder, joins as a partner, reinforcing Plum Pointe's commitment to holistic, client-focused solutions.

Williams, a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®), Accredited Estate Planner (AEP®), and attorney, brings deep knowledge and experience to Plum Pointe. Williams's proficiency will bolster Plum Pointe's estate and tax planning, offering clients advanced strategies for wealth preservation and legacy planning.

"As fiduciaries, we focus on the best possible outcomes for our clients," Brian Dunckley, President of Plum Pointe Wealth Management said. "Jay's diverse experience strengthens our ability to provide best-in-class, personalized, and integrated financial advising and wealth management."

Williams's expertise – spanning legal, financial planning, and client education – aligns seamlessly with Plum Pointe's holistic approach, particularly his deep understanding of the critical role of tax planning.

"I'm excited to join a firm that shares my belief that financial planning is about more than investments," Williams said. "A family health crisis in 2008 taught me the invaluable lessons of proactive tax planning, and I'm eager to bring that expertise to Plum Pointe's clients, ensuring they keep more of what they've worked hard to build."

Dunckley, a former scientist, and Williams, a former engineer, bring a unique, analytical perspective to financial advising. This blend of scientific rigor and engineering logic allows Plum Pointe to guide clients beyond traditional financial planning.

Dunckley emphasized that this partnership reflects Plum Pointe's ongoing commitment to innovation and understanding the human element in financial decision-making. "Our science and engineering backgrounds drive us to analyze not only the numbers, but also the behavioral patterns that shape our clients' choices," Dunckley explained. "By learning about their preferences, habits, and biases, we empower them to make confident, informed decisions."

This expansion underscores Plum Pointe's dedication to delivering exceptional value and comprehensive financial solutions, helping clients achieve clarity and peace of mind in their financial decisions.

About Plum Pointe Wealth Management

Plum Pointe Wealth Management, founded in 2016, provides independent, client-focused services. Deep client relationships combined with rigorous portfolio analysis and market insights allow us to create tailored investment strategies. We align our services to the unique needs of our clients through understanding, analysis, communication, and execution. .

CONTACT: Colby Chilcote, [email protected] , (989) 370-6857

SOURCE Plum Pointe Wealth Management

