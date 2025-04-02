CME Group To Launch Spot-Quoted Futures, Providing Innovative New Trading Opportunities For Retail Investors

Smaller-sized, longer-dated contracts will create new trading opportunities across the leading cryptocurrency and equity index markets

CHICAGO, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced plans to launch Spot-Quoted futures on June 30, pending regulatory review.

Spot-Quoted futures will allow investors to trade futures positions in spot-market terms (i.e., the price quoted on screen on financial media and investment sites). Contracts will be available for the two leading cryptocurrencies, bitcoin and ether, as well as across the four major U.S. equity indices, including the S&P 500, Nasdaq-100, Russell 2000 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. In addition, investors will be able to hold these contracts for up to five years – without needing to roll – making a long-term position easier to hold than ever.

"Market participants will now be able to trade benchmark cryptocurrency and equity index futures at spot prices, making these instruments more accessible and easier to use than ever before," said Tim McCourt, Global Head of Equities, FX and Alternative Products at CME Group. "In response to growing retail demand for smaller-sized, longer-duration products, these capital-efficient contracts – designed with similar features of perpetual contracts – will provide greater precision and market accessibility to clients. Spot-Quoted futures will provide retail traders more flexibility by allowing them to either maintain the position in accordance with their longer-term view, or to more easily trade in and out of positions, without having to roll positions frequently."

"CME Group continues to deliver products that meet the evolving needs of active traders," said Steve Sanders, EVP of Marketing and Product Development at Interactive Brokers. "With Spot-Quoted futures, investors can trade directly at the spot level while gaining the capital efficiency and margin benefits of a futures contract. It is a smart solution for traders looking to optimize both execution and cost."

"The introduction of Spot-Quoted futures is another example of innovation by CME Group in bringing futures to active traders," said Martin Franchi, CEO of NinjaTrader. "The smaller size and longer-dated nature of these new products will allow investors to gain access to the leading cryptocurrencies and equity index markets in a capital-efficient way. We look forward to continuing to work with CME Group to provide our clients with access to these new products."

"The launch of these new contracts further diversifies our product offering to best serve our clients' needs," said Thomas Texier, Head of Clearing at Marex. "At Marex we are always excited to be part of innovation and support the development of new products where there is demand. This is an exciting step for CME Group, and Marex is pleased to be clearing these Spot-Quoted futures for our clients at launch."

Spot-Quoted futures are listed on and subject to the rules of CME and CBOT.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

