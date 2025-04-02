Executive Home Care Expands Nationwide With 40 New Franchise Agreements

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Home Care , a premier provider of in-home care services and member of Evive Brands , continues its nationwide expansion with the signing of 40 new franchise agreements in the past six months. This growth reflects the increasing demand for high-quality home care as more seniors choose to age in place.

Executive Home Care's new franchises include multiple territories in 10 states including California, Utah, Nebraska, Texas, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, and Florida.

With the senior population projected to double by 2050, the need for compassionate and professional in-home care services is at an all-time high. According to AARP, nearly 90% of older adults prefer to remain in their homes as they age, creating a significant opportunity for entrepreneurs in the home care sector.

"Executive Home Care is experiencing strong momentum as we expand our footprint across the country," said Jeanette Weinz, Brand Leader of Executive Home Care. "The growing preference for aging in place underscores the vital role our caregivers play in providing essential services that allow seniors to maintain their independence. By welcoming these new franchisees, we are ensuring that more families have access to the compassionate and high-quality care they deserve."

Executive Home Care's proven business model, comprehensive training, and dedicated support system have attracted entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds who are eager to make a meaningful impact in their communities. Franchisees receive hands-on training, marketing support, and ongoing operational guidance, positioning them for success in the fast-growing home care industry.

"This expansion demonstrates the strength of Executive Home Care's brand and its ability to provide both business owners and the communities they serve with a trusted, reliable care solution," said Jason Wiedder, Chief Growth Officer of Evive Brands. "We are committed to supporting our franchisees every step of the way, ensuring they have the tools and expertise needed to build a thriving home care business."

Executive Home Care continues to seek passionate franchise partners to further its mission of providing exceptional in-home care services to seniors and individuals in need. Prime territories remain available across the United States for entrepreneurs looking to join a purpose-driven and resilient industry.

About Executive Home Care

Executive Home Care is a leading in-home care franchise dedicated to providing compassionate, high-quality services that empower seniors to live independently in the comfort of their own homes. The company is committed to excellence in care and franchisee support, ensuring a seamless experience for clients and business owners alike.

